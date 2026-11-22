An alleged paper leak network in Karnataka extended beyond the Veterinary Officers’ recruitment examination, with candidates in three other recruitment tests also receiving answer keys through the same network, according to an Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet.

The Karnataka paper leak probe has uncovered alleged answer key sales in three recruitment exams beyond the Veterinary Officers’ test, according to the ED. more less

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The chargesheet alleges that former Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Controller of Examinations Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar supplied answers to candidates recommended by him for Panchayat Development Officer, Junior Engineer and Agriculture Officer posts in exchange for payments.

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Basavaraj Kannale, an intermediary accused in the case, told investigators that he had handled between ₹12 crore and ₹15 crore in cash belonging to Gangwar since 2023. The chargesheet, based on Kannale’s statements recorded under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), details payments made for answer keys and the use of third-party bank accounts to purchase jewellery and meet Gangwar’s personal expenses.

In his statement recorded on October 10, Kannale said he had handled Gangwar’s cash during the latter’s tenure at the Water Board and as KPSC Controller of Examinations, with most of the money being handed over near Jayamahal Palace Road. He also detailed how Gangwar allegedly supplied answer keys to candidates recommended by him in three recruitment examinations.

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{{^usCountry}} The chargesheet records Kannale’s account: “At his request, Gangwar provided correct answer keys to one candidate each, recommended by him, in the PDO, JE (WRD Civil & Mechanical) and Agriculture Officer examinations. About ₹40 lakh was collected for these. The Agriculture Officer candidate from Yadgir paid ₹60 lakh, which was returned as he was not selected.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chargesheet records Kannale’s account: “At his request, Gangwar provided correct answer keys to one candidate each, recommended by him, in the PDO, JE (WRD Civil & Mechanical) and Agriculture Officer examinations. About ₹40 lakh was collected for these. The Agriculture Officer candidate from Yadgir paid ₹60 lakh, which was returned as he was not selected.” {{/usCountry}}

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In a statement recorded on October 12, Kannale reiterated that Gangwar had provided answer keys to candidates he recommended for the PDO-HK, Junior Engineer and Agriculture Officer examinations. He also detailed his role in the alleged leak of the Veterinary Officers’ examination paper.

How the Veterinary paper was leaked

Kannale said he received the Veterinary Officers’ examination question paper with answers from Gangwar on January 7, 2026, and circulated it among candidates the following day at Orchid Nirvana Villas.

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The chargesheet records his admission that he “collected about ₹1.35 crore to ₹1.50 crore from the candidates, in cash and through the accounts of Om Lakshmi and Balu Reddy”, and handed over cash to Gangwar at Jayamahal and RT Nagar.

In a separate statement on October 11, Kannale said nine candidates had paid ₹1.35 crore, of which ₹70 lakh came through banking channels and ₹65 lakh was handed over to Gangwar in person. Of the amount deposited in the Om Lakshmi account, ₹15 lakh was transferred to Bhima Gold for jewellery for Gangwar, while the remaining ₹55 lakh was handed over to him personally.

How the money was routed and spent

The chargesheet also traces how money collected from candidates was allegedly used for Gangwar’s personal expenses and routed through third-party accounts to keep the transactions away from his bank accounts.

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Kannale told investigators that he paid ₹52.30 lakh to Bhima Gold Pvt Ltd for jewellery bought in the name of Yashi Jaiswal. The money was routed through several people and accounts, including those of Umesh B R, Omkar K, M/s Shree Sidda and Rajshekhar. According to Kannale, Gangwar “did not want the payments made through his own or Kannale’s accounts”.

Kannale also admitted spending ₹13.31 lakh on air travel for Gangwar, his family and friends, using third-party accounts and cash deposits. He said he made “PhonePe payments, recharges and shopping payments” for Gangwar, maintained an Axis Bank account for his use, and used two HDFC credit cards in the name of Arun Kumar.

The ED said these transactions were part of an effort to conceal the money’s origin. According to the agency, Kannale collected money from candidates, handed over part of it to Gangwar and routed the rest through other accounts to buy jewellery and meet his expenses “so that the payments would not appear in their own accounts”.

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Kannale acknowledged that the amounts he collected did not fully match those he handed over to Gangwar. He said the difference could be because he had handled about ₹15 crore belonging to Gangwar, including earlier collections.