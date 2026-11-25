Karnataka plans to set up what it says will be India’s first sustainable data centre at Tannirbhavi in Mangaluru, with the proposed 20-acre coastal site to undergo technical and environmental assessments before being presented to potential investors, minister Priyank Kharge said on Wednesday.

Priyank Kharge says Karnataka will pitch Mangaluru site for sustainable data centre more less

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The proposed facility is part of a 49-acre land parcel at Tannirbhavi, of which about 20 acres are available for permanent construction under Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules, officials told Kharge during his visit. The site is about 50 metres from the seashore and has a nine-metre-wide access road, Mangaluru City Corporation commissioner Rahul Ratnam Pandey and Zilla Panchayat chief executive officer Nawade Vinayak Karbhari, who accompanied the minister, said.

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Kharge said the state government had amended its information technology policy midway to accommodate sustainable data centres. The facilities are intended to meet the growing demand for computing infrastructure while limiting electricity and water consumption.

“Data centres are needed in this AI era, and the government intends to develop sustainable data centres that will use water and power efficiently. Care will be taken to ensure that the proposed centres do not cause any harm to the environment,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} A sustainable data centre is a facility that houses IT and AI infrastructure while minimising electricity and water consumption, carbon emissions and waste without compromising reliability. With the growth of AI increasing demand for power and cooling, such facilities focus on using renewable energy, efficient cooling systems, reusing hardware and choosing environmentally responsible locations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A sustainable data centre is a facility that houses IT and AI infrastructure while minimising electricity and water consumption, carbon emissions and waste without compromising reliability. With the growth of AI increasing demand for power and cooling, such facilities focus on using renewable energy, efficient cooling systems, reusing hardware and choosing environmentally responsible locations. {{/usCountry}}

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A team of experts will assess the Tannirbhavi site before the government prepares a white paper outlining its advantages and constraints. The document will be used to present potential locations to private investors and assess their development prospects over the next 20 years.

“The proposed lands will be showcased to investors, who will be informed about their pros and cons and given a picture of their development over the next 20 years,” Kharge said.

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The government is also examining a second proposed site in Udupi. However, preliminary information suggests that the land may fall within a forest area, and its status needs to be verified, the minister said.

Kharge said the government had identified potential sites for sustainable data centres and that his visit to Tannirbhavi was aimed at assessing the location first-hand.

Karnataka’s Sustainable Data Centre Policy 2026–2031 seeks to reduce the environmental footprint of data centres through more efficient use of electricity and water, greater reliance on renewable energy, advanced cooling technologies and wastewater recycling. It encourages facilities to meet specified Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) benchmarks, which measure the efficiency with which data centres use energy and water.