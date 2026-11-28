Only a single group of 50 devotees have been permitted to climb the Thiruparankundram Hill to attend the lighting of the Deepam atop the stone pillar at 5 pm, news agency PTI reported.

The ceremonial lamp, Karthigai Deepam, is expected to be lit at the disputed Deepathoon (stone pillar) atop the Thirupparankundram hill near Madurai, as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on the Tamil Nadu government and temple authorities over the failure to implement its November 20 order wherein it permitted the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam atop Deepathoon on November 24. It once again ordered the lighting on November 28 and issued contempt notice to Tamil Nadu's top officials.

Preparations for Deepathoon lamp lighting

Preparations are underway for the lamp lighting on the Thirupparankundram Hill, with with court-appointed receivers holding consultations with the temple's hereditary priests earlier to finalise the exact time for lighting the Deepam. The SC bench had on Friday suspended the temple's board of trustees and appointed former Madras high court judges Justices S Vaidyanathan and V Parthiban as receivers to oversee the ceremony's administration.

The receivers are also coordinating security and crowd flow with the deployed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) unit near the site, news agency PTI reported. Temporary infrastructure has been provided around the Deepathoon stone pillar ahead of the ceremony, with heavy CRPF security around it.

After the arrival of the receivers, consultations regarding the muhurtham (timing) for carrying the sacred flame from the Uchipillaiyar Mandapam to light the Deepam at the Deepathoon were held. At the same time, temporary platforms and scaffolding were erected around the stone pillar to enable safe access for the priests and officials.