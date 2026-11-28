Karthigai Deepam lighting LIVE: No public entry allowed at disputed Deepathoon pillar, says CRPF ahead of lamp lighting
Karthigai Deepam lighting LIVE: The SC on Friday came down heavily on the Tamil Nadu government and temple authorities over the failure to implement its November 20 order wherein it permitted the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam on November 24.
Karthigai Deepam lighting LIVE: CRPF IG Vikram on Saturday said no public entry would be permitted near the Thirupparankundram Deepam pillar “for now”, adding that the decision on access will be “communicated later.” Some devotees on Saturday pushed aside barricades and entered the pathway leading to the top of Thirupparankundram Hill amid restrictions on public access to the Deepathoon...Read More
Only a single group of 50 devotees have been permitted to climb the Thiruparankundram Hill to attend the lighting of the Deepam atop the stone pillar at 5 pm, news agency PTI reported.
The ceremonial lamp, Karthigai Deepam, is expected to be lit at the disputed Deepathoon (stone pillar) atop the Thirupparankundram hill near Madurai, as per the directions of the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on the Tamil Nadu government and temple authorities over the failure to implement its November 20 order wherein it permitted the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam atop Deepathoon on November 24. It once again ordered the lighting on November 28 and issued contempt notice to Tamil Nadu's top officials.
Preparations for Deepathoon lamp lighting
Preparations are underway for the lamp lighting on the Thirupparankundram Hill, with with court-appointed receivers holding consultations with the temple's hereditary priests earlier to finalise the exact time for lighting the Deepam. The SC bench had on Friday suspended the temple's board of trustees and appointed former Madras high court judges Justices S Vaidyanathan and V Parthiban as receivers to oversee the ceremony's administration.
The receivers are also coordinating security and crowd flow with the deployed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) unit near the site, news agency PTI reported. Temporary infrastructure has been provided around the Deepathoon stone pillar ahead of the ceremony, with heavy CRPF security around it.
After the arrival of the receivers, consultations regarding the muhurtham (timing) for carrying the sacred flame from the Uchipillaiyar Mandapam to light the Deepam at the Deepathoon were held. At the same time, temporary platforms and scaffolding were erected around the stone pillar to enable safe access for the priests and officials.
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- 28 Nov 2026, 04:22:04 PM IST
Karthigai Deepam lighting LIVE: ‘No public entry near Deepam pillar for now,’ says CRPF IG
VIDEO | In view of the Karthigai Deepam lighting, CRPF IG Vikram urges devotees to visit tomorrow and says, "No public entry will be allowed near Thiruparankundram Deepam pillar for now. The decision on access will be communicated later." With the Karthigai Deepam scheduled to be lit at the hilltop this evening, the CRPF official appealed to devotees with folded hands not to proceed towards the Deepathoon area. He said only authorised persons would be allowed into the area at present and that further information on public access would be provided after discussions. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 28, 2026
Karthigai Deepam lighting LIVE: CRPF IG Vikram on Saturday said no public entry would be permitted near the Thirupparankundram Deepam pillar “for now”, news agency PTI reported.
“No public entry will be allowed near Thiruparankundram Deepam pillar for now. The decision on access will be communicated later,” the CRPG IG said.
- 28 Nov 2026, 04:09:47 PM IST
Karthigai Deepam lighting LIVE: ‘We are here to implement SC order,’ says retired SC judge S Vaidyanathan
Karthigai Deepam lighting LIVE: Retired judge S Vaidyanathan, who was appointed by the Supreme Court to oversee the ceremonial lamp lighting on Saturday, arrived near the Thirupparankundram Hill.
“We are here to implement Supreme Court order,” he said, accordin to news agency PTI.
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- 28 Nov 2026, 04:03:44 PM IST
Karthigai Deepam lighting LIVE: Some devotees push aside barricades to enter pathway leading to Thirupparankundram Hill
VIDEO | Deepathoon lamp lighting: Devotees and members of Hindu organisations pushed aside barricades and entered the pathway leading to the top of Thiruparankundram hill amid restrictions on public access to the Deepathoon. The incident occurred as preparations were underway to light the Karthigai Deepam at the hilltop pillar following the Supreme Court's order. Police personnel had stopped devotees from proceeding along the hill pathway, stating that public access would be decided after the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF took charge of security arrangements. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 28, 2026
Karthigai Deepam lighting LIVE: Some devotees on Saturday pushed aside barricades and entered the pathway leading to the top of Thirupparankundram Hill amid restrictions on public access to the Deepathoon, news agency PTI reported.
Police personnel had stopped devotees from proceeding along the hill pathway, stating that public access would be decided after the Central Reserve Police Force took charge of security arrangements.
- 28 Nov 2026, 03:55:10 PM IST
Karthigai Deepam lighting LIVE: CRPF takes control of security of Thiruparankundram Hill
Karthigai Deepam lighting LIVE: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have taken control of the security of Thiruparankundram Hill area to ensure the smooth conduct of the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam, news agency PTI reported.
The personnel intercepted and stopped unauthorised individuals from climbing the hill. CRPF southern sector inspector General T Vikram said, “Our sole objective is to implement the orders of the Supreme Court.”
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- 28 Nov 2026, 03:52:59 PM IST
Karthigai Deepam lighting LIVE: Only 50 devotees allowed up Thiruparankundram Hill for Deepam lighting
Karthigai Deepam lighting LIVE: Only a single group of 50 devotees will be permitted to climb the Thiruparankundram Hill Saturday to attend the lighting of the Deepam atop the stone pillar, the district administration said, according to news agency PTI.
This has been done keeping in mind the public safety, the structural stability of the hill, and the maintenance of law and order. Officials have also put extensive security measures in place and clarified that no other devotees or members of the general public will be allowed up the hill apart from the designated 50-member group.
- 28 Nov 2026, 03:42:54 PM IST
Karthigai Deepam lighting LIVE: Retired judges V Parthiban, S Vaidhyanathan climb Thirupparankundram Hill
Karthigai Deepam lighting LIVE: Supreme Court-appointed receivers, retired judges V Parthiban and S Vaidhyanathan climbed the Thirupparankundram Hill near Madurai.
The Karthigai Deepam lighting is scheduled for 5 pm on Saturday.
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- 28 Nov 2026, 03:30:09 PM IST
Karthigai Deepam lighting LIVE: Alleged verbal altercation takes place between BJP workers and security forces over access to Thiruparankundram Hill
Karthigai Deepam lighting LIVE: A verbal altercation allegedly took place between BJP workers and security forces on Saturday, ahead of the Karthigai Deepam lighting at Thiruparankundram Hill, news agency ANI reported.
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been deployed on the hill and near the Sri Subramania Swamy Temple according to the directions of the Supreme Court.
- 28 Nov 2026, 03:25:08 PM IST
Karthigai Deepam lighting LIVE:Justice S Vaidyanathan says traditional Deepam to be lit at 5 pm
Karthigai Deepam lighting LIVE: The traditional Deepam will be lit atop the stone pillar on Thirupparankundram hill at 5 pm, Supreme Court-appointed receiver Justice S Vaidyanathan said on Saturday, news agency PTI reported.
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- 28 Nov 2026, 03:19:21 PM IST
Karthigai Deepam lighting LIVE: Ceremony to be held under supervision of SC-appointed judges
Karthigai Deepam lighting LIVE: According to the release, in accordance with the directions issued by the Supreme Court of India, the ceremony will be held under the supervision of Justice S. Vaidyanathan, former Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, and Justice V. Parthiban, former Judge of the Madras High Court.