The ceremonial lamp at the Dheepathoon - stone pillar atop the Thirupparankundram Hill - was lit in the presence of Supreme Court-appointed retired judges S Vaidhyanathan and V Parthiban on Saturday.

Extensive security arrangements were made with the Supreme Court directing the CRPF personnel to take over the security of the Tirupparankundram hill. (Screenshot from video (@PTI_News/X)) more less

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As the clock struck 5 pm, a time fixed by the sthanika bhattars (hereditary priests), amid chanting of slogans from ardent Murugan devotees and members of Hindu outfits, the lamp atop the Deepathoon was lit in the presence of judges, district collector Nishant Krishna, Madurai City Police commissioner S Rajendran, Central Reserve Police Force IG Thummala Vikram, among others.

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Follow the live updates on the Karthigai Deepam lighting here.

Deep Dive Where and when was the Karthigai Deepam lit at Tirupparankundram? The ceremonial lamp was lit at 5 pm on November 28 atop the Deepathoon, a stone pillar on Tirupparankundram Hill. Retired judges S Vaidyanathan and V Parthiban and two temple priests lit it. Why did the Supreme Court order the Deepam to be lit at Deepathoon on November 28? The Court’s original direction to light the lamp on November 24 was not implemented. It ordered the ceremony to take place on November 28 because devotees argued that the Deepam should still be lit during the Tamil month of Karthigai, and the Court agreed. Who was allowed to climb Tirupparankundram Hill for the Deepam lighting? Access was restricted to temple staff, security personnel and a group of 50 authorised devotees. Other members of the public were asked to watch from the base of the hill as security forces managed access.

30 kg ghee, 5 kg camphor, and more

For lighting of the lamp, as many as 30 kilograms of ghee, 50 metres of cotton cloth, 5 kilograms of camphor, and earthen pots decked with flowers were taken to the hilltop earlier in the day.

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{{^usCountry}} Along with the two temple priests, the two retired judges lit the ceremonial lamp atop the Deepathoon (stone pillar), located 50 metres away from the Dargah at 5 pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with the two temple priests, the two retired judges lit the ceremonial lamp atop the Deepathoon (stone pillar), located 50 metres away from the Dargah at 5 pm. {{/usCountry}}

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Soon after the lamp was lit, the devotees who were gathered in large numbers at the base of the Tirupparankundram Hill raised slogans, ‘Vetrivel Veeravel, Veeravel Vettri Vel’; crackers were burst by the members of the Hindu groups in the streets of Tirupparankundram on the occasion.

Sweets were also distributed to the members of the public, police personnel, media, among others.

Also Read | Deepathoon: Why the Supreme Court ordered the Karthigai Deepam to be lit on November 28

SC on lighting of ceremonial lamp

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The development comes a day after the Supreme Court held that the Tamil Nadu government and Madurai district administration prima facie “wilfully and flagrantly disobeyed” its November 20 order directing the lighting of a ceremonial lamp atop a sacred stone pillar on the outskirts of Madurai, describing the collector’s preliminary status report as one that was “shedding crocodile tears.”

The court directed that the lamp be lit at the Deepathoon on Saturday, four days after the Karthigai Deepam festival was celebrated on November 24. It permitted “all devotees” to light the lamp at the designated spot, at least 50 metres away from the dargah, and directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take necessary steps to protect the dargah.

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In an official release issued by Temple Receivers (the judges) Arulmigu Subramanya Swamy Temple, Tirupparankundram, only temple staff, security forces and a group of 50 devotees with due authorisation were permitted to climb the hill between 2.30 pm and 3 pm.

Also Read | Former judges meet officials, CRPF personnel over Karthigai Deepam row

Extensive security arrangements were made with the Supreme Court directing the CRPF personnel to take over the security of the Tirupparankundram hill.

The security arrangements have been made keeping in mind public safety, the sanctity of the hill area, and the maintenance of law and order.

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Due to this, apart from the said 50 persons no other members of the public were and devotees were allowed to climb the hill.

The Temple Receivers appealed to all the devotees and members of the public to respect the order of the Supreme Court, follow the instructions of the administration and security forces, and extend their full cooperation in maintaining law and order.

Nearly six companies of CRPF personnel arrived in Tirupparankundram early on Saturday as part of the Supreme Court directive and took over the security of the area.

As soon as the CRPF personnel arrived, the members of Hindu groups showered flower petals as part of welcoming them.