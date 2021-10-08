india news LIVE updates: 28 civilians killed in Kashmir this year Latest news updates from Kashmir: In a fresh wave of terror attacks in Srinagar this week, the Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) backed The Resistance Force (TRF) gunned down a Kashmiri Pandit pharmacist, a school principal, a teacher and two others in what has been dubbed ‘targetted killings’. Live Security personnel cordon off area after the owner of a popular pharmacy in Srinagar, Makhan Lal Bindroo, was shot by suspected terrorists in Srinagar on Tuesday. Several little-known terror groups have claimed responsibility for civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir. (Imran Nissar/ANI Photo) , New Delhi By hindustantimes.com