LIVE updates: 28 civilians killed in Kashmir this year

Security personnel cordon off area after the owner of a popular pharmacy in Srinagar, Makhan Lal Bindroo, was shot by suspected terrorists in Srinagar on Tuesday. Several little-known terror groups have claimed responsibility for civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir.
Security personnel cordon off area after the owner of a popular pharmacy in Srinagar, Makhan Lal Bindroo, was shot by suspected terrorists in Srinagar on Tuesday. Several little-known terror groups have claimed responsibility for civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir. (Imran Nissar/ANI Photo)
Updated on Oct 08, 2021 09:56 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
News updates from Kashmir: Three persons were killed by terrorists in three separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. The Resistance Force (TRF), an outfit affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for two of the attacks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 08, 2021 09:56 AM IST

    PDP to address press conference at 11am

    Mehbooba Mufti's PDP will hold a press conference at 11 am. It will likely to address the current situation in the conference. 

  • Oct 08, 2021 09:50 AM IST

    Perpetrators of civilian killings will be punished: J-K Lieutenant Governor

    Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said the perpetrators of civilian killings in Kashmir will be punished and every drop of innocent blood will be avenged. In a statement on Thursday, he added the administration and the whole country stand in solidarity with the families of the victims.

  • Oct 08, 2021 09:40 AM IST

    Amit Shah firm on Valley violence, sends experts to neutralise terrorists

    Union home minister Amit Shah took a marathon five-hour meeting on Kashmir on Thursday.
    Union home minister Amit Shah took a marathon five-hour meeting on Kashmir on Thursday.  (File Photo / HT)

    With Union home minister Amit Shah giving firm and unequivocal directions to counter the killings of innocents and minorities in Kashmir, Centre has sent its top counter-terror experts to the Valley to aid the local police neutralise the Pakistan backed local module involved in terror attacks in Srinagar.

  • Oct 08, 2021 09:38 AM IST

    28 civilians killed in Kashmir this year: J&K Police

    Security personnel cordon off area after a Kashmiri Pandit and owner of a popular pharmacy in Srinagar, Makhan Lal Bindroo, was shot by terrorists at Iqbal Park area in Srinagar on Tuesday.
    Security personnel cordon off area after a Kashmiri Pandit and owner of a popular pharmacy in Srinagar, Makhan Lal Bindroo, was shot by terrorists at Iqbal Park area in Srinagar on Tuesday. (ANI)

    Twenty-eight civilians have been killed in Kashmir this year, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have said amid a series of targeted attacks this week. Seven civilians have been killed in Kashmir since Tuesday and triggered panic in the region. "Out of 28, five persons belong to local Hindu/Sikh community and 2 non-local Hindu labourers," said inspector general (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar in a statement.

