Kashmiri Pandits seek modification in service rules amid spate in attacks

New Delhi

A group of Kashmiri Pandit employees, who were given jobs under the Prime Minister’s employment package, have demanded relocation of those unwilling to stay in the Valley amid a spurt in terrorist attacks on the minority community.

As per rules of engagement, Kashmiri Pandits who were given jobs under the 2008 PM job package (to facilitate return of Pandits) are required to stay in the Valley. In a memorandum to Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday, the group said transferring the Kashmiri Pandit government employees would “stop further bloodshed and targeted killings” of the minority community.

The group handed over the memorandum to Sinha when the latter was visiting Sheikhpora migrant camp in central Kashmir’s Budgam district to meet Kashmiri Pandit employees who have been protesting for the past 12 days over the killing of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit inside a government office in Budgam’s Chadoora on May 12.

The incident triggered protests across the Valley, with around 350 Kashmiri Pandit employees threatening to resign from their government jobs.

“We informed the government that we have been working in the Valley in extremely vulnerable conditions. There is fear among employees that they are easy targets for terrorists and the only way to prevent bloodshed is to offer them jobs in any part of the country other than the Valley,” one of the employees said, seeking anonymity.

The protesting employees have refused to call off their protest or rejoin work till their security is ensured. They have demanded that they are not forced to rejoin work. They have also sought a compensation of ₹4 crore for Bhat’s family.

“Many employees reached out to the divisional commissioner’s office with requests for transfers to their home district, but no heed was paid to their submission. It was only after the killing of Bhat that the administration took steps such as posting the employees in district headquarters or in districts of their choice[ this should have been done before,” a second employee said, seeking anonymity.

On May 15, LG Sinha had announced that all Kashmiri Pandit Prime Minister (PM) Package Employees across the Valley will be posted at district and tehsil headquarters.

Taking note of the memorandum, a government official said efforts are underway to ensure the safety of the minority community and arrangements are being made to house them in gated locations and accommodation in districts of their choice.

“The provisions of the scheme do not allow the employees to be shifted out of the Valley. But the government is taking all steps to ensure their safety and security,” the official said, requesting anonymity.