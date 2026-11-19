A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ernakulam on Thursday convicted 13 CPI(M) activists in the 2012 murder of Muslim Students Federation (MSF) activist Ariyil Abdul Shukoor, sentencing seven of them to life imprisonment, while acquitting 18 others, including senior party leaders P Jayarajan and TV Rajesh, of conspiracy charges.

The CBI court sentenced seven convicts to life imprisonment in the Shukoor murder case, while acquitting 18, including former Kannur CPI(M) secretary P Jayarajan.

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Jayarajan is a CPI(M) state committee member and former Kannur district secretary, while Rajesh is a former two-time MLA from the district.

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The court awarded life imprisonment to seven of the 13 convicts who were found guilty of murder. Six other convicts were sentenced to jail terms of up to two years for various offences.

Dawood Muhammed, brother of the victim, told reporters that the special court’s ruling was disappointing with regard to the acquittal of the two senior party leaders.

“The eyewitnesses knew about the consequences they could face if they spoke against the man (Jayarajan) who has been at the forefront of Kannur’s murder politics. The accused were influential and the witnesses faced lifelong threats. I cannot understand why the court did not accept the conspiracy charges despite ample evidence. We will certainly challenge the acquittal,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} However, Jayarajan said the conspiracy charge against him and Rajesh was a result of a plot hatched by the Congress-IUML leadership, who were in power at the time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Jayarajan said the conspiracy charge against him and Rajesh was a result of a plot hatched by the Congress-IUML leadership, who were in power at the time. {{/usCountry}}

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“Under pressure from the ruling parties then, police officers investigating the case were played like puppets. A conspiracy theory (involving me) was floated. That conspiracy theory collapsed in today’s verdict,” Jayarajan said.

The convicts who were sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday were identified as KV Sumesh, AV Anoop, Pavithran, Manoharan, Dinesan, Bijumon and Shijin Mohan. The six other convicts who received lesser jail sentences were EP Radhakrishnan, KV Sajith, VV Mohanan, MV Purushothaman, PK Ajithkumar and PP Sureshan.

Shukoor, 24, was hacked to death by assailants near Kannapuram in Kannur district on February 20, 2012, triggering widespread protests at the time. He was associated with MSF, the student wing of IUML. Shukoor’s murder followed intense clashes between the CPI(M) and IUML in the Pattuvam area of the politically volatile northern district of the state.

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The prosecution argued that Shukoor was targeted by the CPI(M) in retaliation for an attack on a vehicle carrying Jayarajan and Rajesh by IUML workers. It claimed during the trial that the conspiracy to target Shukoor was hatched in a room at the cooperative hospital in Taliparamba in the presence of Rajesh and Jayarajan.

Home minister Ramesh Chennithala said the government would hold discussions with the victim’s family before deciding on the future course of legal action. Kerala chief minister V D Satheesan said justice must be delivered to Shukoor’s family, who have suffered immensely as a result of the political vendetta of the CPI(M) leadership. “The Government stands firmly with the family and will pursue every available legal avenue to ensure that justice is served,” he said in a post on X.