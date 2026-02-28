Thiruvananthapuram, A section of government doctors in Kerala have announced to take out a march to the DME office on Monday, alleging attempts from authorities to suppress their ongoing indefinite agitation. Kerala government doctors to intensify strike; announce march to DME office

The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers' Association , in a statement, said it decided to intensify its strike, alleging continued apathy on the part of the state government in resolving issues related to service conditions and pay anomalies of medical college faculty.

A march would be organised to the office of the Director of Medical Education on Monday, protesting against alleged attempts to suppress the agitation instead of initiating steps for a settlement, KGMCTA state President Dr Rosnara Begum said in the statement issued on Friday.

The association alleged that despite being fully aware of the grievances of medical college teachers, the DME was exerting pressure on principals, heads of departments and doctors as part of efforts to curb the strike, rather than taking the lead in resolving the issues.

As part of the intensified protest, medical college doctors have decided to relinquish additional administrative responsibilities undertaken apart from teaching and patient care, and to submit mass resignations from such posts, it said.

A college-wise list of additional positions to be relinquished including hostel wardens, nodal officers and academic coordinators will be submitted to the DME on Monday, the statement said.

The KGMCTA said the ongoing hunger strike has entered its 33rd day, while the boycott of outpatient services and academic activities has entered its 12th day.

The boycott of non-emergency surgeries has continued for eight days, it said, adding that protest meetings were held across all government medical colleges in the state on Friday as part of the agitation.

The association alleged that authorities had backed out of discussions that were earlier announced to be held under the leadership of the finance minister to resolve the issue.

Although legal advice was reportedly received on February 13, the finance department has not taken a final decision so far, it said.

While acknowledging that the demands raised by medical college doctors are just, the government has maintained that it is unable to address them, a stand the association said it cannot accept, KGMCTA office bearers said.

The ongoing strike has significantly affected OP and IP services, surgeries and academic activities in medical colleges, the association said, adding that patients and students are facing considerable hardship.

In the absence of concrete steps from the government, the organisation has no option but to strengthen the agitation, it added.

The KGMCTA is an influential service organisation representing doctors in government medical colleges in the state.

