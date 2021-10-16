Kerala govt issues guidelines for rescue work amid heavy rain

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued guidelines to facilitate rescue and relief operations as the southern state is battered by torrential downpour since Friday night. “Situation is really serious in some parts of the state. We will do everything possible to save lives. We have sought the army, navy and air force help. Relief camps have been set up in affected districts,” he told reporters on Saturday.

At least 10 people have lost their lives, while 18 people have been reported missing in Kottayam as heavy rains lashed various districts of Kerala from Friday night.

The Indian meteorological department has issued red alerts in the districts of Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Palakkad. The weather forecasting agency has also warned of possible thunderstorms and strong winds all through the state.

The state government has issued the following directives to concerned authorities:-

1. One team each of National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) has been deployed in Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, and Malappuram districts. Both Pathanamthitta and Thrissur have been put under red alert and Malappuram under orange alert by IMD.

2. Army teams have been deployed in both Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam. IMD has issued an orange alert for the former and a red alert for the latter. The Air force has also been asked to be prepared to help out in conducting emergency rescues in Kottayam.

3. Red alerts have been issued for Kaki dam in Pathanamthitta district, Sholayar dam in Thrissur district, Kundala dam and Kallarkutty dam in Idukki district. An orange alert has been issued in Mattupetty dam in Idukki district and Peringalkuthu dam in Thrissur district, all these dams are under the authority of the Kerala state electricity board. Sluice gates of many of these dams have been opened to help ease pressure built up by heavy rainfall.

4. The chief minister has asked the state police force to be ready to help out in rescue operations in coordination with the district collector and the district disaster management authority, and district police chiefs have been asked to open control rooms and provide proper security at relief centres.

5. Pilgrimage to Sabarimala hill temple has been stopped and schools and colleges have asked to remain closed till Wednesday as an added precaution.

(with agency inputs)