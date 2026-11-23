The Kerala High Court on Monday set aside the suspension of 16 Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (Kalady) students and quashed a varsity inquiry report against them over a protest on the campus in August.

The court said the university can order a fresh inquiry against the students. more less

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A bench of Justice PV Kunhikrishnan directed the university to arrange special examinations for the students within six weeks. They were not allowed to take the exams beginning November 4.

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“Petitioners shall be allowed to enter the campus of the respondent university and attend regular classes forthwith. Respondent [university] shall hold a separate examination for the petitioners, as undertaken before the apex court expeditiously, at any rate within six weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this judgment,” the court said.

It underlined that the university can order a fresh inquiry against the students, but they must not be suspended pending inquiry again.

The students staged an indefinite hunger strike demanding their reinstatement and permission to take the exams. They were suspended on September 1 for protests on August 13, during which they allegedly held a mock funeral of the vice-chancellor and obstructed her while she was leaving the campus. The students claimed they held a mock funeral of the campus stage lights, which were not functioning.

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{{^usCountry}} Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan called the indefinite hunger strike and the legal victory inspirational for students trying to protect democratic values on campuses. “The protesting students maintained the firm resolve that they would not apologise as they had done nothing wrong. This was an extraordinary student movement that refused to bow down to the persecution by those in power and the denial of justice,” Vijayan said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan called the indefinite hunger strike and the legal victory inspirational for students trying to protect democratic values on campuses. “The protesting students maintained the firm resolve that they would not apologise as they had done nothing wrong. This was an extraordinary student movement that refused to bow down to the persecution by those in power and the denial of justice,” Vijayan said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

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The Opposition Communist Party of India (M) criticised the action against the students, mostly affiliated to the Leftist Students’ Federation of India.

In October, a single-bench allowed the students to take the examinations. A division bench stayed the order, saying students did not meet the requisite conditions for attendance, prompting the students to approach the Supreme Court, which refused to intervene and referred it back to the high court.