Home / India News / Kerala reports highest single-day Covid spike
india news

Kerala reports highest single-day Covid spike

Worried health minister Veena George has asked people to take extreme caution as the state was in the midst of a severe outbreak
Ernakulam district topped with 9,405 fresh cases followed by Thiruvananthapuram 8,606 and Thrissur 5,520. (Agency File)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 11:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram

There is no let-up in pandemic woes for Kerala as it reported the highest single day spike of Covid-19 cases on Tuesday with 55,474 fresh infections with a test positivity rate of 49.4 per cent after 121, 281 samples were tested, according to the data released by the state health department.

Data shows every second person tested is a Covid-positive in the state. Worried health minister Veena George has asked people to take extreme caution as the state was in the midst of a severe outbreak. The minister said there was a four-fold increase in cases in last two weeks and asked people not to lower their guard. Active cases also rose to 285,365 – the highest since the outbreak began.

“We are in the midst of a severe outbreak. No need to panic but we have to be extremely careful. Among the infected only 0.7 per cent need oxygen beds and 0.4 per cent need ICU. Among active caseload of 285,365 only 3.8 per cent are hospitalised,” said the minister, adding that 4,971 medical workers will be recruited on emergency basis to tide over the crisis.

On Tuesday, more than 600 health workers were tested positive. She said control rooms were opened in all medical college hospitals and government made all preparations by augmenting hospital infrastructure and there won’t be a shortage of beds or oxygen.

Ernakulam district topped with 9,405 fresh cases followed by Thiruvananthapuram 8,606 and Thrissur 5,520. For the first time, all 14 districts have recorded more than 1,000 cases a day. Covid-related fatalities also reached 52,141 after 70 deaths and added 84 previously undocumented deaths, health department data shows.

