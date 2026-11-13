Kerala seafarer stranded in Iran for a year gets emergency travel document to return home

Indian authorities are providing assistance to an Indian seafarer from Kerala stranded in Iran for close to a year, and efforts are underway to facilitate his return home, the external affairs ministry said on Friday.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
Akshay Hareesh, a 22-year-old mariner, joined the merchant vessel Plam Marine in Japan in 2025. He has been stranded in Iran since the vessel arrived at the port of Bandar Lengeh last year, and his passport and other travel documents went missing.
{{^usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a regular media briefing that Hareesh had informed an Indian consular officer that the captain of the vessel had stated that his passport and Continuous Discharge Certificate (CDC), which all seafarers hold, had been “lost”.
“Subsequently, he was disembarked from the vessel at Chahbahar,” Jaiswal said. Hareesh is receiving support from the company that employed him, which is taking care of his board and lodging in Iran.
Jaiswal noted that the well-being and safety of Indian seafarers were of high importance to the government, and that the Indian mission in Tehran and the consulate in Bandar Abbas were in touch with Hareesh, who approached Indian authorities for help on November 9.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
“We got in touch with the owner of the ship and the agent, and we gave them the details of the formalities to be completed for his documentation,” he said.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
“We got in touch with the owner of the ship and the agent, and we gave them the details of the formalities to be completed for his documentation,” he said.
{{/usCountry}}
Hareesh has been provided with an emergency certificate, a travel document issued to people who need to travel urgently following the loss of their passport.
“With that, he is now ready to travel back home and we are making all efforts so that he can return to India as early as possible,” Jaiswal said.
Rezaul Hasan Laskar is Foreign Editor with the Hindustan Times, which he joined in 2015. He began as a journalist in his hometown of Shillong in northeast India and has worked in newspapers and wire services over the years. He moved to New Delhi in 1997 and initially focused on defence, national security, Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast, while also working of foreign policy and international relations. He has been part of the media delegation accompanying PMs on foreign visits and has reported from destinations ranging from Tibet to Ukraine. Between 2007 and 2013, he was the Press Trust of India correspondent in Pakistan, one of only two Indian journalists allowed to report from the country. He extensively covered Pakistan’s domestic politics and the life of the common people, as well as the fallout of the 2008 Mumbai attacks on India-Pakistan relations and the subsequent trial in Pakistan of the suspects involved in the attack. As part of his reportage in Pakistan, he travelled the breadth of the country, from the Swat Valley to Balochistan. Reza’s first gig in journalism was writing a weekly music column, and music – especially classic rock – remains a keen interest. He is also a movie buff and a keen photographer.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/Kerala seafarer stranded in Iran for a year gets emergency travel document to return home
{{^htLoading}}
Advertisement
{{/htLoading}}
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
{{#usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Notifications
Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom
Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks