Kerala shocker: Two women killed in suspected human sacrifice, 3 held

Two women were reportedly killed as part of human sacrifice in Kerala. Police said three persons, including a woman, have been arrested in the case.

According to a PTI report, the victims, in their early 50s, were lottery ticket sellers and residents of Kadavanthara and Kalady. While one of them went missing in June this year, the other woman was untraceable since September.

Police said the women were allegedly "sacrificed" by three persons to settle their financial issues and bring prosperity.

The women's throats were reportedly slit and their body parts cut into pieces before being buried in two different locations in Thiruvalla in the Pathanamthitta district, police said.

The accused were identified as Bhagaval Singh, his wife Laila, and Rasheed alias Mohammad Shafi. Singh and Laila are residents of Thiruvalla, while Shafi belonged to Perumbavoor.

The report said Shafi was suspected to have brought the victims to the house of the couple where the sacrifice was said to have been carried out.

Kochi city police commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam told the news agency a police team would soon reach Thiruvalla to exhume the bodies of the deceased women.

"During our investigation regarding the missing woman from Kadavanthara, we came to know that she was killed in that couple's house in Thiruvalla and her body was buried after being cut into pieces there. It was a human sacrifice for the financial benefit of that couple," Chakilam said.

On further interrogation, it was also found that this was not the lone case, but a second woman was also "sacrificed" similarly in the same house in June.

The police commissioner added that Shafi not only played an agent's role in these horrifying cases but also convinced the couple that the human sacrifice should be done.

(With PTI, bureau inputs)

