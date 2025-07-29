Kerala UDF leaders meet nuns jailed in conversion case in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: A delegation of leaders from the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala visited the Durg Central Jail on Tuesday to meet two Catholic nuns arrested in connection with an alleged case of human trafficking and forced religious conversion. UDF MPs from Kerala protest over the arrested two nuns in Chhattisgarh, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in Delhi, on Tuesday. (PTI)

The nuns—Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis— were taken into custody along with Sukaman Mandavi at Durg railway station on July 25, following a complaint lodged by a local Bajrang Dal functionary. The complaint alleged that they were forcibly converting and trafficking three girls from Narayanpur district.

The visiting delegation included Lok Sabha MPs Benny Behanan (Congress), N K Premachandran (Revolutionary Socialist Party), K Francis George (Kerala Congress-Joseph), and Congress MLA Roji M John, along with other Congress leaders from Kerala.

Speaking to reporters outside the jail, Premachandran claimed the nuns were innocent. “We were scheduled to meet them at 12.30 pm, but were initially denied entry because a BJP delegation from Kerala was also present. After their meeting concluded, we were finally allowed in,” he said, adding that the group staged a protest outside the jail over the delay.

Premachandran said the delegation was allowed inside only after former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel intervened. “We had an elaborate discussion with the nuns, and they explained everything to us, though I won’t disclose the details here. But it’s clear—they are innocent,” he said.

He claimed the girls were not being trafficked or converted, but were simply being taken for jobs, and the nuns had arrived at the station to receive them. “That’s when Bajrang Dal members showed up and assaulted them,” he alleged.

Former CM Baghel, who also addressed the media, accused the ruling BJP of targeting minorities to polarise voters.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday condemned the politicisation of the issue. He said the three girls from Narayanpur were promised nursing training and jobs, and were being handed over at Durg station to the nuns, who were allegedly taking them to Agra. “An attempt was being made to convert them,” Sai claimed.