Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan and his cabinet colleagues on Saturday extended Children's Day greetings and paid tributes to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.

Keralam CM, ministers extend Children's Day greetings, pay tributes to Pandit Nehru

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a post on X, Satheesan said words could not describe the great leader whose willpower and vision transformed India into the world's largest democracy.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

"Nehru was a leader who understood India and a world leader who gave extraordinary meaning to words such as democracy, secularism and socialism," he said.

Recalling Nehru's affection for children, Satheesan said the leader loved them as much as life itself and they reciprocated that affection.

He also stressed the need to work tirelessly for children's education, health, safety and future, ensuring that no child faced cruelty, hunger, pain or neglect.

The Chief Minister called for collective efforts involving teachers, neighbours, elected representatives and government departments, including the police, to ensure children's safety.

General Education Minister N Samsudheen, in a Facebook post, said Children's Day was an occasion to recognise the importance of children's rights, dreams and creativity.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He said the day also reminded society of its responsibility to ensure that every child grew up with happiness and confidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the day also reminded society of its responsibility to ensure that every child grew up with happiness and confidence. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The state's public education sector prioritised the overall development of children and quality education, he said, adding that the objective was to nurture scientific thinking, humanistic values, democratic awareness, and social commitment among them.

Higher Education Minister Roji M John recalled Nehru's letters to his daughter Indira, written from prison, describing them as among the most beautiful records in world history.

Through those letters, Nehru opened up a world of knowledge and compassion not only for his daughter but also for children across generations, he said.

Recalling Nehru's role in the freedom movement and the making of modern India, John said his emphasis on scientific temper, rational thinking and humanism remained relevant.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He also referred to the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Scientific Temper, established under the Higher Education Department through the Kerala State Higher Education Council, as a continuation of that intellectual legacy.

Women and Child Development Minister Bindu Krishna shared a childhood photograph and extended greetings, recalling Nehru as the beloved Chacha Ji of children.

Health Minister K Muraleedharan said the day was an occasion to remember Nehru's affection and concern for children.

He stressed that ensuring access to quality healthcare, nutrition, immunisation and mental health support was a collective responsibility.

He said public health systems should be strengthened to provide comprehensive care from birth through adolescence, irrespective of a child's economic or social background.

Forest Minister Shibu Baby John wished that children would grow up learning good habits and extended greetings to all children and those who retained a childlike spirit.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.