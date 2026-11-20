Former Indian athlete Padmini Thomas announced on Friday that she was quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) due to ‘non-fulfilment of promises’ made to her.

Thomas, who had a long association with the Congress, joined BJP in March 2024. (HT sourced photo)

She is the second prominent BJP leader to quit the party in less than 24 hours after Padmaja Venugopal in the state.

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Thomas, a recipient of the Arjuna award and who won medals for the country at the 1982 Asian Games, said she plans to return to the Congress.

“As an athlete and former president of the Kerala State Sports Council, I wanted to contribute to the sports sector. But there weren’t many opportunities given to me. I was promised a ticket in the Assembly elections, but I was denied. I wasn’t interested in contesting the municipal corporation elections (in Thiruvananthapuram), but had no choice but to fight. I complained a few times, but there was no resolution,” Thomas told media persons.

Also Read:Padmaja Venugopal quits BJP, cites inability to align with party’s ideology in Keralam

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{{^usCountry}} Thomas, who had a long association with the Congress, joined BJP in March 2024. She was made the vice-president of the state’s minority morcha. She contested from Palayam ward in the Thiruvananthapuram municipal corporation elections but ended up in third position behind the Congress and the CPI(M). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thomas, who had a long association with the Congress, joined BJP in March 2024. She was made the vice-president of the state’s minority morcha. She contested from Palayam ward in the Thiruvananthapuram municipal corporation elections but ended up in third position behind the Congress and the CPI(M). {{/usCountry}}

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“I had a word with KPCC president Sunny Joseph. Returning to the Congress is like returning to my family. I am not going back to the Congress for any posts,” she said.

At the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi, Thomas won the Silver medal in 4x100 m relay and bronze medal in 400 metres race.

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There was no immediate reaction from the BJP.