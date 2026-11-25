Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday said his government was making efforts to resolve the decades-old dispute between the rival Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church and Jacobite Syrian Christian Church, and would adopt only a fair and just approach in dealing with the issue.

Keralam govt working to resolve decades-old church dispute: CM Satheesan more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking at a press conference here after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Satheesan said the dispute was not a recent development but has been continuing for several decades, and he has been trying to find an amicable settlement.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

"The dispute has been there for years. I am someone who has been trying to resolve it. The issue became more intense following the visit of the Patriarch of Antioch . The government's effort is to ensure that the situation does not worsen," he said.

He said the government was trying to prevent further estrangement between the two factions and bring them closer through dialogue.

"That is the government's position. We will take only a fair and just stand. Complaints will be examined seriously and whatever can be done will be done," the CM said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} His remarks came a day after his latest effort to establish peace between the two factions faced a fresh hurdle, with the Orthodox Church leadership expressing strong resentment over recent developments involving disputed churches. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His remarks came a day after his latest effort to establish peace between the two factions faced a fresh hurdle, with the Orthodox Church leadership expressing strong resentment over recent developments involving disputed churches. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Satheesan on Tuesday visited the Malankara Orthodox Church headquarters at Devalokam in Kottayam and held discussions with its head, Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, amid continuing tensions between the two factions over the administration of several churches.

The meeting, which lasted more than half an hour, followed objections raised by the Orthodox Church over recent visits by Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of Antioch and supreme head of the Universal Syriac Orthodox Church, to churches at Manarcad, Kothamangalam and Rakad.

The Orthodox Church alleged that the visits violated court orders and its constitution and said the developments had deeply hurt its members.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Church officials had described Tuesday's discussions with the chief minister as cordial and said they had conveyed their grievances to him.

The dispute between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions has its roots in differences over ecclesiastical authority and the administration of churches under the Malankara Church.

While the Orthodox faction recognises the Catholicos of the East as the head of the Church in India, the Jacobite faction recognises the Patriarch of Antioch as its supreme spiritual head.

The differences have led to prolonged legal battles and disputes over the control of several churches in Keralam.

In its 2017 verdict, the Supreme Court upheld the validity of the 1934 Constitution of the Malankara Church, strengthening the Orthodox faction's position in the dispute. However, tensions have persisted in several parishes, with the implementation of court orders frequently triggering fresh confrontations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Successive efforts to resolve the differences through negotiations have failed to achieve a lasting settlement.

Satheesan recently reiterated his intention to bring peace between the two factions and find an amicable solution to the decades-old dispute. Tuesday's meeting with the Orthodox Church leadership was part of that initiative.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.