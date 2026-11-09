Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Monday made it clear that there will be stringent action against erratic driving, violation of traffic laws or driving while intoxicated and warned that anything cannot be done under the protection of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Keralam Home Minister warns of stringent action against drunk, erratic driving

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Chennithala, speaking to reporters, said that youngsters should not think they can get away with committing any offence due to the protection given by the Juvenile Justice Act.

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He said it will not be allowed any longer as the government, if required, will consider making changes to the Act.

At the same time, the minister told parents not to allow their underage children to drive vehicles.

"But most importantly, there will be stringent action against driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs," Chennithala said.

His remarks come in the wake of a spate of road accidents in the state, especially involving minors behind the wheels with some of them being intoxicated, leading to several deaths.

The minister said that he has given strict instructions to the police across the state to take action in such instances of driving while intoxicated and as part of that, there will be combing operations.

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{{^usCountry}} Regarding school bus drivers, he said that a recent inspection found 57 of them in the state driving under the influence of alcohol while ferrying children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Regarding school bus drivers, he said that a recent inspection found 57 of them in the state driving under the influence of alcohol while ferrying children. {{/usCountry}}

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"Imagine parents sending children to school in the morning and the driver of the bus happens to be intoxicated. Strict action will be taken against such persons, there will be no compromise."

"Therefore, erratic driving, driving while intoxicated, violation of traffic rules or racing, especially among private buses, will not be permitted," the minister asserted.

He also said that he would like to tell private bus drivers that the government is considering cancelling licences of those found driving at high speeds and causing accidents.

On Sunday, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said that there would be no compromise with road safety and strict action will be taken against "reckless driving and dangerous racing between private buses" on state roads.

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