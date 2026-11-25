A 77-year-old man who went missing from a ward at Keralam’s Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital was found dead inside a washroom stall nearly 36 hours later, officials said on Wednesday. An autopsy is expected to establish when he died.

A 77-year-old man was found dead in a Thrissur government hospital washroom after going missing from his ward. An autopsy is expected to establish when he died. more less

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The deceased, identified as Makutty Ravuthar, was admitted to the ward at the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital for a cardiac ailment on November 16. Officials said that he was unaccompanied by a bystander.

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Hospital medical superintendent Lijo J Kollannur said that the authorities were forced to break open the washroom door after noticing it was locked. “When we broke open the washroom door, we found him lying inside. He was declared dead. I checked with the cleaning staff of the ward and they confirmed that they had cleaned the washroom the previous day as well,” he said, adding that the man’s relatives have not submitted a complaint so far.

Ravuthar went missing from the hospital ward around 9 pm on November 19, following which a complaint was lodged at the Medical College police station. He was found dead on the morning of November 21 inside a washroom stall in the same hospital ward.

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{{^usCountry}} The autopsy report will confirm when his death occurred, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The autopsy report will confirm when his death occurred, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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“We are investigating. We are taking statements from the Medical College officials as well as conferring with the forensic surgeon who performed the postmortem. We are also reviewing CCTV footage,” a senior officer at the Medical College police station, where an FIR for unnatural death has been registered, said.

CPI MLA K Rajan criticised the hospital administration and demanded answers on why the man was not found sooner by the cleaning staff. “Perhaps, the man may have lain dead for almost 36 hours inside a government hospital washroom. It’s a serious case. I have asked the chief minister and the health minister to order a high-level inquiry,” he said.

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Thrissur MP and Union Minister Suresh Gopi said that the final forensic report would confirm how long the 77-year-old man had been lying dead inside the washroom before being discovered.