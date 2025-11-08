Key stanzas of Vande Mataram cut in 1937: PM; Cong hits back

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that significant stanzas of the “Vande Mataram,” were removed in 1937, when it was adopted as India’s national song by the Congress, adding that the move was responsible for sowing “the seeds of partition” and fostering a “divisive mindset” that continues to challenge the nation, in an apparent attack on the opposition party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of a year-long commemoration of the National Song "Vande Mataram" at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

At the inauguration of year-long celebrations marking 150 years of the national song at an event in Delhi, Modi said: “The spirit of Vande Mataram illuminated the entire nation during the freedom struggle. But unfortunately, in 1937, crucial verses of Vande Mataram, a part of its soul, were severed. Vande Mataram was broken, it was torn into pieces. This division of Vande Mataram also sowed the seeds of division of the country.” He added that the “same divisive thinking remains a challenge for the country even today”.

He also unveiled commemorative stamps and a coin; and a dedicated digital portal at the event.

The first two stanzas of the song were adopted as the national song in 1937.

At the function, the PM hailed “Vande Mataram”, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterji in 1875 and first published in his book Anandmath in 1882, as a song that embodies the spirit of India.

“Vande Mataram is not merely a word—it is a mantra, an energy, a dream, and a solemn resolve... The main emotion of ‘Vande Mataram’ is Bharat, Maa Bharati. India emerged as a gem that endured every blow of the past and through cooperation also achieved immortality,” he said. Chatterjee’s song start off by referring to India as mother and motherland before its later verses refer to specific Hindu Goddesses.

Tracing the song’s historical context, the PM said: “When Bankim Babu composed Vande Mataram, India was far removed from its golden era. Foreign invaders, their attacks and the exploitative policies of the British had left our country in the clutches of poverty and starvation. Even in those dire circumstances, Bankim Babu called for a prosperous India. Because he believed that no matter the difficulties, India could revive its golden era, and that is why he called for Vande Mataram.”

He added: “During that period of slavery, the British justified their rule by portraying India as inferior and backward. The first line—‘Sujalam, Suphalam’—completely destroyed that propaganda. Vande Mataram not only became the song of independence, but also presented that prosperous, fruitful dream of what an independent India would be like. Vande Mataram also presented that dream to crores of countrymen.”

Noting that “Vande Mataram” is relevant in every era, the prime minister also drew an apparent reference to Operation Sindoor, saying: “Bharat Mata is Saraswati, Lakshmi and Durga. When the enemy tried to attack India’s security and honour through terrorism, the whole world saw that the new India, in service of humanity, also knows how to become Durga for the destruction of terror.”

Union home minister Amit Shah, meanwhile, said the full version of “Vande Mataram” will be sung across the country as part of its 150-year celebrations. “To mark 150 years of this immortal hymn, the Government of India has decided to organise nationwide programs for a year starting November 7. Through these celebrations, the full version of ‘Vande Mataram’ will resonate across the nation once again, inspiring the youth to internalise the idea of ‘Cultural Nationalism’,” he posted on his website.

Marking the occasion, President Droupadi Murmu described Vande Mataram as a “source of inspiration for one and all”, stating that it continues to symbolise the “emotional consciousness and unity of our countrymen”.

“In the 19th century, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay composed the immortal song “Vande Mataram” against the backdrop of the Sannyasi Rebellion against British rule, which, since the time of the 1905 Swadeshi Movement, has become a source of inspiration for one and all,” she said in a post on X in Hindi; and urged the citizens to take a firm resolve that “we will keep Mother India endowed with fine water, fine flowers, and bestowing happiness, in accordance with the spirit of this song”.

Reacting to the prime minister’s remarks, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared extracts from Sabyasachi Bhattacharya’s definitive biography of “Vande Mataram”, giving the background of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) resolution of October 29, 1937 that adopted the song.

“Three days before the meeting, on October 26, 1937, Rabindranath Tagore wrote to (Jawaharlal) Nehru on this issue. It was Gurudev himself -- with his own special relationship to Vande Mataram -- who suggested that the first two stanzas of the song be adopted. His letter in fact profoundly influenced the resolution in its entirety,” he said in a post on X.

Tagore is believed to have played a role in popularising the song; he set it to music and first sang it at Congress meeting in 1896.

“The Prime Minister is now accusing Gurudev of harbouring a ‘divisive ideology’. It is a shameful statement from a man whose lies and distortions have no limits. The people of India demand an unconditional apology,” he added.

According to excerpts from the book, screenshots of which were shared by Ramesh on X, “Upon being consulted, Rabindranath Tagore’s advice was threefold. While the first two stanzas were entirely acceptable to Rabindranath, he could not sympathise with the sentiments in the latter stanzas.”

The Constituent Assembly in 1950, adopted the song as India’s National Song.

To commemorate the 150th anniversary of the composition, the BJP-led central government also organised mass recital programmes in several parts of the country, with many schools organising special events to engage students.

