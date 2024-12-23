Kharge urges Siddaramaih to focus on improving healthcare in Kalyana Karnataka

AICC president and leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday asked chief minister Siddaramaiah to focus on improving healthcare and education in the Kalyana Karnataka region. Mallikarjun Kharge called for establishing branches of premier institutions like NIMHANS and the Karnataka Institute of Diabetology in Kalaburagi. (Sansad TV)

He also asked for stronger support for Gulbarga University, including financial aid, faculty recruitment, and the creation of new departments to bolster higher education.

Addressing the inauguration of the new 371-bed building of the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICSR) in Kalaburagi, Kharge stressed the difficulties faced by residents of the region, many of whom travel over 1,000 kilometers to Bengaluru for advanced medical care. “The establishment of Jayadeva Hospital here is a significant step,” he said.

Kharge pointed out the region’s persistent challenges despite the implementation of Article 371(J) of the Indian Constitution in Kalyana Karnataka (formerly Hyderabad-Karnataka) 10 years ago, granting the region special status in terms of funds allocation and development. He said, “Institutions like Mahadevappa Rampure College set examples in education, but we need more such efforts to address the backwardness of this region.”

“We need a branch of NIMHANS, a branch of the Karnataka Institute of Endocrinology and Research, and substantial financial assistance for Gulbarga University to strengthen its capacity,” he said. He also praised the contributions made during his tenure as Union labour minister, referencing the establishment of the ESIC Hospital in Kalaburagi, and as railway minister, bringing key projects to Karnataka.

Responding to Kharge’s appeal, Siddaramaiah at the event said: “We are committed to pushing for branches of NIMHANS in Kalaburagi and Bengaluru.” Sharing the stage with Kharge, Sharan Prakash Patil, and other leaders, Siddaramaiah announced that the new building of Jayadeva Hospital would become operational next month.

Siddaramaiah said that such initiatives are important in addressing regional disparities. “This facility, equipped with 371 beds, will mark a significant improvement in healthcare access for the people of Kalaburagi,” he said.