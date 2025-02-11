Kishor meets Vijay ahead of 2026 state polls

Jan Suraaj Party founder and political strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday met actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party president Vijay at his residence in Chennai’s Neelankarai. Prashant Kishor (PTI)

Vijay who launched the TVK last year in the peak of his career in Tamil cinema will make his debut in the 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

The meeting went on for about two hours during which senior functionaries and advisors of TVK were present. “He (Kishor) is likely to be the special advisor to Vijay for the 2026 elections,” a person present in the meeting said on condition of anonymity. “He will help chart out our political strategies.”

Aadhav Arjuna, who jumped ship from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), an ally of the Tamil Nadu’s ruling government DMK whom Vijay has described as his political enemy, joined the actor a fortnight ago.

Arjuna, who also runs a political strategy firm, facilitated the meeting. The VCK had suspended Arjuna for speaking against the DMK. He is now TVK’s general secretary (Election Campaign Management).

While appointing Arjuna, Vijay had said he would work along with his existing strategist John Arokiasamy. It is not clear yet if Kishor’s meeting with Vijay is in his personal capacity or as part of I-PAC. With DMK as his political enemy, Vijay has positioned himself as an ideological rival of the BJP.