Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live updates: Polygraph test of main accused likely to be held today

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live updates: The polygraph test of the main accused in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sanjoy Roy, is likely to be held today - a day after it was postponed due to technical reasons. Earlier on Saturday, the probe agency conducted the polygraph tests of six other people - former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, four doctors who allegedly had dinner with the victim the day of the crime, and one civic volunteer. ...Read More
While Roy's polygraph test will be held in jail, the rest of them were called to the CBI office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake, Kolkata.
Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted all documents pertaining to the alleged financial irregularities in the case to the CBI, a week after the Calcutta High Court transferred the investigation to the probe agency.
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case - What we know so far:
- The body of the 31-year-old trainee woman doctor was found in a semi-naked state in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College on August 9.
- According to the police, the incident took place between 3am and 5am.
- The autopsy report of the victim indicated that the woman was sexually assaulted before being strangled and smothered to death.
- According to the probe, after severely hurting and sexually assaulting the doctor, the arrested accused, identified as Sanjoy Roy, killed her by throttling and smothering her.
- The CBI told the Supreme Court on Thursday that there was an attempt to cover up the rape and killing of the post-graduate medic by the local police as the crime scene was altered by the time the federal agency took over the probe.
- The prime accused, Sanjoy Roy, is lodged in Cell Number 21 of the jail under tight security. He is alone in the cell. CCTV cameras have been installed outside his cell to keep a strict vigil.
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live updates: Prohibitory orders near RG Kar hospital extended till Aug 31
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live updates: Kolkata Police have extended prohibitory orders near state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for one more week till August 31.
The orders, which were first imposed on August 18, restrict meetings and gatherings of more than five people in the designated area.
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live updates: CBI raid at RG Kar Medical College ex-principal Sandip Ghosh's residence, 14 other locations in corruption probe
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live updates: CBI searches at premises of ex RG Kar Medical College principal, 14 other places in Kolkata in financial irregularities matter.
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live updates: CBI reaches residence of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital demonstrator
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live updates: CBI Anti-Corruption Branch reaches the residence of Dr Debashish Som, Demonstrator, Forensic Medicine and Toxicology of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Akhtar Ali, a former deputy superintendent at the hospital filed a complaint regarding corruption and irregularities happening at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, mentioning Dr Debashish Som's name.
