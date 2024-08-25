Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live updates: Polygraph test of main accused likely to be held today

Live

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live updates: The polygraph test of the main accused in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sanjoy Roy, is likely to be held today - a day after it was postponed due to technical reasons. Earlier on Saturday, the probe agency conducted the polygraph tests of six other people - former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, four doctors who allegedly had dinner with the victim the day of the crime, and one civic volunteer. ...Read More

While Roy's polygraph test will be held in jail, the rest of them were called to the CBI office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake, Kolkata. Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted all documents pertaining to the alleged financial irregularities in the case to the CBI, a week after the Calcutta High Court transferred the investigation to the probe agency. Kolkata doctor rape-murder case - What we know so far: The body of the 31-year-old trainee woman doctor was found in a semi-naked state in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College on August 9. According to the police, the incident took place between 3am and 5am. The autopsy report of the victim indicated that the woman was sexually assaulted before being strangled and smothered to death. According to the probe, after severely hurting and sexually assaulting the doctor, the arrested accused, identified as Sanjoy Roy, killed her by throttling and smothering her. The CBI told the Supreme Court on Thursday that there was an attempt to cover up the rape and killing of the post-graduate medic by the local police as the crime scene was altered by the time the federal agency took over the probe. The prime accused, Sanjoy Roy, is lodged in Cell Number 21 of the jail under tight security. He is alone in the cell. CCTV cameras have been installed outside his cell to keep a strict vigil.