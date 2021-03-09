Kolkata fire: Mamata says no one from railways was present, officials deny claim
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at Indian railways claiming no one visited the spot where a fire killed nine people at Eastern Railways office in Kolkata. The officials, however, countered the chief minister's allegations saying officials were present at the spot.
"The property belongs to railways, it's their responsibility but they were unable to provide map of building. I don't want to do politics over the tragedy but no one from railways has come here," Banerjee said late on Monday night after visiting the high rise building at Kolkata's Strand Road.
However, Manoj Joshi, general manager in the Eastern Railway refuted the claim. "Officers of railways were present there, efforts were being made for whatever was required. Maybe any map wasn't made available immediately, staff members of railways were present to guide about the building," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Those killed include four fire fighters, one Railway Protection Force personnel, an assistant sub-inspector of the Kolkata Police and one unidentified person. Two more bodies were found inside an elevator, fire brigade officials said late on Monday. The bodies could not be identified. It was suspected that one of them could be the Eastern Railway's deputy chief commercial manager Partha Sarathi Mondal who had been missing since evening.
The fire services personnel who died are Girish Deb, Gaurab Bej, Aniruddh Jana and Biman Purkait.
The fire broke out on the 13th floor of the sprawling New Koilaghat building on Strand Road at around 6.10 pm, and was brought under control a few hours later, according to West Bengal's fire and emergency services minister Sujit Basu.
Banerjee, who rushed to the spot in the city's central business district, announced that the state government will pay a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the families of those killed in the blaze and government job to the kin of each victim.
The chief minister also went to the SSKM Hospital where the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.
At least 20 fire tenders and two hydraulic ladders were pressed into service to douse the blaze at the building which also has a computerised ticket booking centre in the ground floor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rain, snow predicted in western Himalayan region for next few days: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kolkata fire: Mamata says no one from railways was present, officials deny claim
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: China reports 8 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
LIVE: Lakhs of farmers will reach Parliament, if needed, says Tikait
- Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Singh Tikait warned that if needed, their tractors would reach the Parliament to press the government for the repeal of contentious farm laws.
PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’, several development projects today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi court to hear Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk's anticipatory bail plea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad, France and UAE join hands in 2 naval exercises to dominate Indo-Pacific
- French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and finance minister Bruno Le Maire will be in Delhi next month while IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria will be in France. At least 8 Rafale fighters will leave for India through mid-air refuelling by UAE between April 19 and April 23.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Undocumented Indian immigrants hold USD15.5 billion in spending power
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat CM, his aide in charge of Gandhi ashram revamp panel
- The order also said that Kailashnathan will head an executive council set up for the purpose,
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Help raise voice of the weak: Rahul to cadres
- Congress is like an ocean, Gandhi said in the national executive meeting of the IYC, and if anyone wants to return can be allowed to do so.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM to visit Bangladesh on March 26
- The two-day trip to Dhaka will be Modi’s first foreign visit in 15 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rising fuel prices rock Parliament
- Parties urge Speaker, Chairman to reduce sessions amid polls; both Houses to begin at 11 am from Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Batla House: Ariz Khan held guilty of killing inspector
- Additional sessions judge Sandeep Yadav convicted 35-year-old Khan, also known as Junaid, Salim and Anna
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt building ‘agri stack’ to give unique ID to every Indian farmer
- The database uses Aadhaar-based data generated from key farm sector programmes such as PM-KISAN.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prominent warnings at IGI against carrying bullets soon
- Police data shows that some of the 522 passengers nabbed in last 5 years while carrying live bullets in their bags claimed they had done so unknowingly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox