IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 7 killed in blaze at multi-storeyed building in Kolkata
Fire fighters trying to control the blaze at a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata on Monday,
Fire fighters trying to control the blaze at a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata on Monday,
india news

7 killed in blaze at multi-storeyed building in Kolkata

  • The fire had broken out at the 13th floor of the Eastern Railway’s office in the evening.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:59 AM IST

Seven people including four fire fighters, one Railway Protection Force personnel, an assistant sub-inspector of the Kolkata Police and an unidentified person died while fighting a massive blaze the fire at a high rise building that houses the offices of the Eastern Railway at Kolkata's Strand Road, fire service minister Sujit Bose said late Monday night.

"The police commissioner told me that two more people are missing and may have died," said chief minister Mamata Banerjee after reaching the spot around 10.15 pm.

Railway officials who work in the building said one of their colleagues, Sudipta Das, a technician and resident of Howrah, was missing.

A senior railway official, Partha Sarathi Mondal, was missing, said members of his family who talked to the chief minister.

The fire services personnel who died are Girish Deb, Gaurab Bej, Aniruddh Jana and Biman Purkait

The Kolkata Police ASI was identified as Amit Bhawal

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was deployed to in the search operation a little before midnight.

Several fire brigade personnel were taken to hospitals such as SSKM Hospital and B R Singh Hospital. Two of them were identified as Manoranjan Mudi and Arindam Dey. Both had inhaled smoke, officials said.

The name of the RPF constable could not be ascertained, said a fire services official.

"I am deeply shocked. The chief minister had been constantly inquiring about the fire fighters. We are with the families of the bereaved," said Bose.

The building plan could have helped a lot, the fire services minister told HT.

The fire had broken out at the 13th floor of the Eastern Railway’s office in the evening.

The 13th floor houses the accounts office, said ER employees who evacuated the building. The person who was hurt did not sustain any major injury, they said.

The fire was detected around 6.10 pm. The high rise called Koilaghata Building, is located beside the Hooghly river.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that Railway officials hadn't arrived yet. "You can see that no railway official has come here so far. It is their property and they have a responsibility," she said.

Sujit Bose said one RPF personnel could be identified and one person could not be identified.

The bodies were found scattered on the floor that caught fire.

The Kolkata Police ASI was attached to the local police station.

"We should always be careful. During a fire we should not use elevators. I am sure those who went up were experts in their field. Probably they wanted to work fast. This is unfortunate," said the chief minister.

"Money cannot compensate for loss of life but the state government will stand by these familes. Each family will be given a job and 10 lakh," she said.

"The fire is now under control," she added.

"Railways have their fire-fighting team too. What happened to that? It's our men who did all the work. Not all those who died live in Kolkata. One of them live in Baranagar in north Kolkata, I was told. The families have been informed. They are coming," said the chief minister.

ER chief spokesperson Kamal Deo Das said, "Online booking of tickets will start once the fire is completely doused and electricity cables are connected."

Banerjee left the spot at 12.10 am. She also went to SSKM hospital to inquire about the injured.

"It is difficult to identify the bodies because all are badly charred. Two or three of the deceased can be identified by their colleagues. The post mortem examination, which is mandatory, can be done tonight but how can we hand the bodies to the families without identification?" Banerjee said at SSKM hospital where the seven bodies were taken.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
According to BloombergQuint, in the case of one prominent private bank, only 25-30% of the OTPs were being delivered.
According to BloombergQuint, in the case of one prominent private bank, only 25-30% of the OTPs were being delivered.
india news

Anti-spam tech halts OTP texts for some

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:46 AM IST
  • The technology requires telecoms companies to scrub messages to verify if the text being sent has been approved and it is only being sent to someone who has consented to receive such a message.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At Tikri, women farmers dubbed the three laws “death warrants”.(PTI Photo)(PTI)
At Tikri, women farmers dubbed the three laws “death warrants”.(PTI Photo)(PTI)
india news

On their day, women farmers helm the stir at all sites on Delhi borders

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:34 AM IST
  • Throughout the day, women protesters organised marches at the sites while wearing yellow, green scarves
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activists said waste was being dumped late at night from the site of the new Parliament building. The mound has become so high now that it has reached the height of the main road. Arvind Yadav/HT(Arvind Yadav/HT)
Activists said waste was being dumped late at night from the site of the new Parliament building. The mound has become so high now that it has reached the height of the main road. Arvind Yadav/HT(Arvind Yadav/HT)
india news

Activists flag concerns over debris dumping on Yamuna floodplains

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:28 AM IST
  • Responding to HT on Monday, CPWD denied all allegations that the waste from the Central Vista construction site was being dumped on the floodplains.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Navy ships in the Andaman Sea.(Representational image/ANI)
Indian Navy ships in the Andaman Sea.(Representational image/ANI)
india news

After almost 25 years, women deployed aboard Indian warships

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:48 PM IST
  • Two women officers each have been assigned duties aboard INS Vikramaditya and INS Shakti.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fire fighters trying to control the blaze at a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata on Monday,
Fire fighters trying to control the blaze at a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata on Monday,
india news

7 killed in blaze at multi-storeyed building in Kolkata

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:38 AM IST
  • The fire had broken out at the 13th floor of the Eastern Railway’s office in the evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’(PTI)
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’(PTI)
india news

Best role played by anyone during pandemic that of mothers: Education Minister

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:47 PM IST
The Minister also said that women are performing exceedingly well in science, technology, research, literature and social services showcasing the highest quality of leadership potential.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Supreme Court of India.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
File photo: Supreme Court of India.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

'Does 50% reservation limit need a relook?' SC asks states after 29 years

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:47 PM IST
  • The apex court framed this as one among the several questions to be decided while considering the constitutional validity of a 2018 Maharashtra law.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Whatever decision is taken by the Speaker and chairman, the government is ready for both,” Prahlad Joshi said.(ANI)
"Whatever decision is taken by the Speaker and chairman, the government is ready for both,” Prahlad Joshi said.(ANI)
india news

Centre will abide by Speakers’ decision: Union minister Prahlad Joshi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:38 PM IST
The minister made the comments amidst multiple parties demanding a curtailment of the Parliament session because of the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Supreme Court of India.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
File photo: Supreme Court of India.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

Justice delivery system should not be to fulfill personal vendetta: SC

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:36 PM IST
The apex court, which also observed that frivolous litigation should not become the order of the day in the country, said that a falsely accused person not only suffers monetary damages but is exposed to disrepute and stigma from society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)
india news

Six labourers killed as school boundary wall collapses in Bihar’s Khagaria

By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:24 PM IST
  • The tragedy reportedly took place when an excavator was digging a drain near the boundary wall of the school.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel inspect the area after a low intensity blast outside the Israeli Embassy, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.(PTI)
Security personnel inspect the area after a low intensity blast outside the Israeli Embassy, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.(PTI)
india news

Iran rejects allegations linking it to blast outside Israeli embassy

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:58 PM IST
  • The Iranian embassy said it "strongly repudiates any unsubstantiated allegations or irresponsible comments in this regard and considers them as steps towards realising the sinister intentions of the enemies of Iran-India relations”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ational Conference President Farooq Abdullah during International Women's Day function at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan in Jammu on Monday,.(PTI)
ational Conference President Farooq Abdullah during International Women's Day function at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan in Jammu on Monday,.(PTI)
india news

‘Behave humanely with Rohingyas’, Farooq Abdullah tells Centre

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:28 PM IST
  • The Jammu and Kashmir administration during a verification drive on Saturday sent 169 illegal immigrant Rohingyas to a ‘holding centre’ after they were found without valid travel documents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
He assured to look into the demand by Opposition members to stop the alleged illegal construction of a transit camp by the Assam government at Khanapara in the border district of Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya. (Representative Image)(ANI)
He assured to look into the demand by Opposition members to stop the alleged illegal construction of a transit camp by the Assam government at Khanapara in the border district of Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya. (Representative Image)(ANI)
india news

Inter-state boundary talks with Assam after election: Meghalaya CM Sangma

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Sangma, who was speaking in the House, informed that several development projects undertaken by both governments at the disputed areas have been stopped.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court order said that further demolition is restrained till disposal of the proceedings pending under the Uttar Pradesh Public Premises Act, 1972.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Supreme Court order said that further demolition is restrained till disposal of the proceedings pending under the Uttar Pradesh Public Premises Act, 1972.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

Supreme Court stays demolition of Dargah Mubarak Khan Shaheed in Gorakhpur

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:03 PM IST
The division bench, comprising Justice Navin Sinha and Justice Krishna Murari, have also issued notice to the state in the issue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party Asaduddin Owaisi speaking during a public meeting.(AFP)
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party Asaduddin Owaisi speaking during a public meeting.(AFP)
india news

News updates from HT: Dhinakaran's AMMK gives 3 seats to Owaisi's AIMIM

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:58 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP