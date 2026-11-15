Kolkata man kills live-in partner's two dogs after she moves out, shares videos with her

A man was detained in Kolkata after he allegedly killed his live-in partner's two dogs after she moved out, police said. The accused, identified as Sanjib Bhattacharya, allegedly shared videos with his partner showing how he killed the dogs.

The man has been detained for questioning. Investigation is going on, a police officer said. (Representative Image/PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to police, the woman, who recently quit her job as a DJ, owed the man a few lakh rupees. She had left her pets, including two dogs and some cats, at the house. The couple lived in a flat in Bikramgarh, in the Jadavpur area.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“The man has been detained for questioning. Investigation is going on,” a police officer said.

Also Read: Fight with partner over social media use may have led to techie’s murder near Kolkata: Cops

Popular Bengali actor and animal activist Debolina Dutta, who rushed to the spot, said Bhattacharya had identified himself in a video in which he described how he killed the dogs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “In a video clip, he is proudly saying that as his live-in partner, who allegedly owed him a few lakh rupees, quit and moved out of the house, he strangled one dog and smashed the head of another puppy,” Dutta told media persons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In a video clip, he is proudly saying that as his live-in partner, who allegedly owed him a few lakh rupees, quit and moved out of the house, he strangled one dog and smashed the head of another puppy,” Dutta told media persons. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The woman alerted her neighbours after seeing the video, local residents told the media. Police detained the man and took the bodies of the two dogs after neighbours informed them.

“He was also heating a bucket of water with an electric heater to pour it on a third pet. Before he could kill the third one, the police arrived,” a local resident said.

“He said that he did this out of revenge. The Jadavpur police station was alerted. They have detained the man,” Dutta said.