Kolkata Metro to run special trains for Puja Carnival | All you need to know

Kolkata Metro has announced special late-night services on both the Blue and Green Lines to accommodate festive crowds returning home from the much-anticipated Puja Carnival along Red Road this Sunday, October 5. A record 46.56 lakh passengers availed themselves of Metro services in various corridors.(PTI)

The special services are part of the metro railway's ongoing efforts to support the massive passenger turnout during Durga Puja and alleviate the burden on roads, thereby facilitating smoother traffic movements.

In a statement, authorities said six special trains — three in each direction — will run on both the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Kavi Subhash) and the Green Line (Howrah Maidan–Salt Lake Sector V) after the completion of regular services. These trains will operate at 20-minute intervals.

The railways announced special services on the Blue Line, departing from Shahid Khudiram to Dakshineswar at 10:03 pm, 10:23 pm, and 10:43 pm.

There will be services from Dakshineswar to Shahid Khudiram at 9:53 pm, 10:13 pm, and 10:33 pm.

On the Green Line, special services will be available from Salt Lake Sector V to Howrah Maidan at 10:20 pm, 10:40 pm, and 11:00 pm.

Services from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V will run at 10:20 pm, 10:40 pm, and 11:00 pm.

Kolkata Metro's new record

A Metro spokesperson said from Panchami to Dashami (September 27 to October 2), a record 46.56 lakh passengers availed Metro services in different corridors.

More than 5.01 lakh passengers booked tickets through the Aamar Kolkata Metro app during these days, officials said.

Last year, 41.15 lakh passengers had used Metro services from Panchami to Dashami.

The previous highest passenger count during Puja days was 45.61 lakh in 2019.

Among all Metro stations, Kalighat registered the highest passenger count, exceeding 4.06 lakh, followed by Dumdum (3.95 lakh) and Sovabazar-Sutanuti (2.88 lakh).

A total of 113 pujas, all winners of the Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman instituted by the state government in various categories, will participate in the carnival organised by the state since 2016, except during the pandemic in 2020-21.

(with PTI inputs)