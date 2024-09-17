Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Mamata Banerjee removes police commissioner; junior doctors' protest continues
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live updates: As an outcome of talks between the state government and the protesting junior doctors, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal, deputy commissioner of Kolkata police, north, and two senior officials of health department would be replaced. The protesting junior doctors had been insisting on five-point demands which include the removal of Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal and senior officials of the state health department as well as increased security and safety for doctors and ending the ‘threat culture’ in the State-run hospitals....Read More
Talks were held after the chief secretary's email mentioned the invite for talks as “the fifth and the final time" the state is reaching out for a meeting between the chief minister and the junior doctors delegation. As a compromise over demand for live streaming of talks, the government allowed the delegation to bring its own stenographers and also agreed to provide a signed copy of the minutes of the meeting.
Welcoming the decision to replace officials, junior doctors said, “we will continue with our 'cease work' and demonstration here at the ‘Swasthya Bhawan’ (health department headquarters) till the promises made by the CM materialise”.
The medics have been protesting in defiance of the Supreme Court directive to resume duties by 5pm on September 10. The West Bengal Junior Doctors Forum will be represented by senior lawyer Indira Jaising when the apex court continues its suo motu hearing today.
Follow all live updates here
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: ED's search operation resumes across Kolkata
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) resumed its search operations across Kolkata in connection with alleged money laundering by ex-RG Kar principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh.
In an official statement on September 10, the agency shared details of the raids conducted by its Kolkata unit on September 6 at seven premises including the residence of Ghosh and his close relatives and associates in connection with the financial irregularities case.
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: CBI to submit status report on its probe
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: The CBI will submit a confidential status report on the progress of investigation into the alleged rape and murder case to the Supreme Court on Tuesday. In addition to the rape and murder, the central agency is also investigating former principal of RG Kar Sandip Ghosh and others in relation to the crime and alleged financial irregularities in the hospital under their watch.