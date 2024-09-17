Kolkata Police commissioner axed by Mamata Banerjee. Why junior doctors demanded Vineet Goyal's removal

Kolkata RG Kar rape-murder case: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced her decision to remove Vineet Goyal as Kolkata Police commissioner (CP) and transfer a section of top officials at the police as well as the state health departments from their respective positions. Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee along with CP Vineet Goyal in Kolkata. (Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)

Mamata Banerjee accepted the bulk of the five-point charter of demand placed by the junior doctors, demanding justice for the RG Kar Medical and Hospital trainee doctor who was raped and murdered on August 9, and announced the removal of the director of medical education (DME) and the director of health services (DHS) besides the deputy commissioner (north division) who allegedly offered bribe to the parents of the RG Kar victim.

“We will announce the name of the new police commissioner after 4pm on Tuesday after the scheduled hearing in Supreme Court gets over,” the West Bengal chief minister said at the stroke of midnight after concluding her meeting with the agitating junior doctors at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata barely hours ahead of the scheduled Supreme Court hearing on the RG Kar hospital matter.

Who is Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal?

In December 2021, senior IPS officer Vineet Kumar Goyal succeeded Soumen Mitra as the Police Commissioner of Kolkata. A 1994-batch officer, Vineet Goyal is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur.

Throughout his career, Vineet Goyal has held various positions within Kolkata Police, including deputy commissioner of police for the eastern suburban division, special branch, and headquarters. He has also served as joint commissioner of police for the Special Task Force and Traffic, as well as additional commissioner of police.

Vineet Goyal has been awarded the police medal for gallantry twice, along with the police medal for meritorious service and the chief minister’s medal for outstanding service.

Allegations against Kolkata CP Vineet Goyal

The removal of Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal has been a major demand from protesting doctors following the alleged rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College. Both doctors and opposition parties claim Vineet Goyal, like West Bengal’s director general of police Rajeev Kumar, is loyal to Mamata Banerjee.

Vineet Goyal has faced sharp criticism for his handling of the August 14 vandalism at RG Kar hospital during a protest march. Junior doctors accuse him of mismanaging the situation and failing to address procedural lapses, leading to widespread protests. His role has become a focal point in the growing political backlash, with the government’s response only adding to the scrutiny.

In a recent televised administrative meeting, Mamata Banerjee mentioned that Vineet Goyal had expressed a desire to resign, but she refused his request.

His handling of recent events has intensified dissatisfaction, especially after the August 14 hospital incident, further fueling public discontent against his leadership.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, visibly frustrated, stated on August 15 that rumors and a malicious media and social media campaign have eroded public trust in the police. His comments came as police clashed with mobs at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Vineet Goyal maintained that the police had done nothing wrong in handling the rape and murder case of the young doctor, which has triggered widespread outrage and led to thousands taking to the streets to demand justice and reclaim the night.