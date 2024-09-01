Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Resident doctors to continue symbolic protests demanding justice

Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Members of West Bengal Medical Council, doctors and others during their protest march against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.

Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: War of words over the steps taken to tackle crimes against women continued between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Union government. After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a stringent Central law, Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi asked the West Bengal government to expedite the setting up of fast-track courts. She said the information given by the state government regarding such courts as “inaccurate” and added that it indicated an attempt to cover up the delay in trial of cases of crimes against women....Read More

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in its letter to the National Task Force (NTF), reemphasised its demand for a central law to ensure the safety of doctors and medical professionals. The NTF was constituted by the Supreme Court with a mandate to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of healthcare professionals.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF) will hold free-of-cost Abhaya Clinic health camps across the city today. Protesting junior doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have also launched the initiative named ‘Abhaya Telemedicine Clinic’.

Rumours on the alterations of crime scene continue with video and audio leaks, weeks after the CBI) took over probe into the gruesome rape and murder of a female doctor. The agency concluded a second round of polygraph tests on former principal Sandip Ghosh and will submit a progress report on the investigation to the Calcutta High court on September 17. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also investigating charges of money laundering against Dr Ghosh.