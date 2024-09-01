Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Resident doctors to continue symbolic protests demanding justice
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: War of words over the steps taken to tackle crimes against women continued between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Union government. After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a stringent Central law, Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi asked the West Bengal government to expedite the setting up of fast-track courts. She said the information given by the state government regarding such courts as “inaccurate” and added that it indicated an attempt to cover up the delay in trial of cases of crimes against women....Read More
Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in its letter to the National Task Force (NTF), reemphasised its demand for a central law to ensure the safety of doctors and medical professionals. The NTF was constituted by the Supreme Court with a mandate to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of healthcare professionals.
The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF) will hold free-of-cost Abhaya Clinic health camps across the city today. Protesting junior doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have also launched the initiative named ‘Abhaya Telemedicine Clinic’.
Rumours on the alterations of crime scene continue with video and audio leaks, weeks after the CBI) took over probe into the gruesome rape and murder of a female doctor. The agency concluded a second round of polygraph tests on former principal Sandip Ghosh and will submit a progress report on the investigation to the Calcutta High court on September 17. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also investigating charges of money laundering against Dr Ghosh.
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: 500 patients attend Day 1 of telemedice service
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Agitating junior doctors from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital said they treated around 500 patients through a telemedicine service on the first day of the initiative.
Named the service ‘Abhaya (fearless) Clinic’, the initiative is part of symbolic protest by the resident junior doctors to continue demanding justice for the deceased female doctor who was brutally raped and murdered on August 9.
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal says Mamata is only blaming the Centre
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has set up fast-track courts in just four to five districts of West Bengal, but blaming the Centre over measures regarding women safety.
“The incident that has occurred in Bengal is very shameful. Everyone has expressed sorrow and criticised it. I do not know how CM Mamata Banerjee is taking it, but she has been countering the incident. She is asking why a fast-track court is not formed. It is already there, but you have not contributed to it,” Meghwal said.