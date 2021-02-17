'Karnataka will go to square one': Minister on lockdown amid Covid clusters in Bengaluru

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Wednesday that economic activity in the state had been severely hit in the past 10 months due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and added that the overall situation would go back to square one if a lockdown is imposed again. Karnataka has registered over 9,46,000 Covid-19 cases till now of which 12,273 people died and 927,924 have recovered. The state is among the worst hit regions in the country along with Maharashtra and Kerala.

“It’s a tricky situation from administrative point of view as economic activity has been severely hit in last 10 months. If we again try to close the activity, we’ll go back to square one,” Sudhakar said while addressing reporters, when asked about surveillance measures in residential areas, according to news agency ANI.

Karnataka: 103 residents of SNN Raj Lakeview apartment in Bommanahalli, Bengaluru tested positive for #COVID19, 96 of these are above the age of 60 years.



Visuals from outside the apartment. pic.twitter.com/5jLhQumpvv — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2021





The health minister’s response comes in the backdrop of the emergence of two new Covid-19 clusters in the capital city of Bengaluru. Forty-two students of the Manjushree College of Nursing Bengaluru’s RT Nagar were detected Covid-19 positive on February 13 (Saturday) with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad ordering a closure of the entire college campus. Another cluster emerged in the Bommanahalli area where 103 residents of the SNN Raj Lake View Apartment were found infected with the virus.

Aso Read| Surge in Covid-19 cases in Maha: Find out which districts have high caseload

Prasad had said on Wednesday that 96 of the 103 infected residents of the apartment complex in Bengaluru were above the age of 60. He added that the cases were found after a function was organised in the apartment’s clubhouse.

“103 people at SNN Raj Lake View apartment in Bommanahalli, Bengaluru tested positive for Covid-19. They had organised a program at the apartment and tested positive in the Covid test they underwent later. 96 of the 103 people are above the age of 60,” the BBMP’s commissioner was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, the civic body had said on Tuesday that anyone coming from Kerala should produce a negative RT-PCR test before entering Bengaluru. This comes after the Karnataka government had announced that all those who had arrived from the neighbouring state would be compulsorily subjected to RT-PCR tests.