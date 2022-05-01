Labour Day 2022: As CMs take to Twitter, here’s some trivia on the day

Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Manipur, Tamil Nadu and Odisha joined the list of leaders who took to Twitter to extend their greetings to the nation on International Labour Day.

May 1 is the International Day of Workers or International Labour Day dedicated to workers and labourers across the world. This day celebrates labourers and aims to spread awareness of their rights.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot thanked the labour force for their contribution in building the nation and wrote, “On International Labour Day, greetings to our hard working labour force, who toil day and night contributing immensely in the progress of our nation. We also renew our commitment towards the welfare of our labourers and to bring prosperity in their lives.”

Manipur CM Biren Singh said that “the world is incomplete without the contribution of the labourers” while extending his gratitude and appreciation “to all the workers of every field.”

MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu’s chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI that the “DMK government stands not only for extending greetings on Labour Day but also stands for the upliftment of the labourers.”

Committing to protect their “dignity, health and welfare” of the labourers, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik tweeted, “On #LabourDay, salute the commitment, dedication & hardwork of countless workers who play an instrumental role in ensuring development and progress of the nation.”

Union minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted: “Happy Labor Day to all the workers who have contributed significantly in nation building. #Shramikdiwas (sic.)”

Here are interesting facts about the history and significance of International Labour Day:

- Labour Day is said to have its origins in the labour union movement in the United States. A union of workers had announced a general strike in 1886 for an 8-hour workday instead of a 16-hour workday. After this, it became an annual event and May 1 was celebrated as Labour Day.

- Labour Day was reportedly first celebrated on May 1, 1890. The first Labour’s Day in India was celebrated in 1923 in Chennai as per reports.

- People across the world observe the day by conducting marches to spread awareness for the rights of workers and save them from exploitation.

- In the US and Canada, Labour Day is celebrated on the first Monday of September.

