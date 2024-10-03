Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk released, says meeting with PM Narendra Modi or President soon

Ladakh climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was released after nearly 36 hours in detention on Wednesday, said the Union home ministry has assured him of a meeting with either the Prime Minister or President soon to address his concerns. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk being taken by police personnel after he along with other Ladakhis, was brought to Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Sonam Wangchuk, along with 150 fellow protesters from Ladakh, was held by the Delhi Police at the Singhu border on Monday while they were entering the national capital. The action came under the shadow of prohibitory orders cast over the capital, stretching until October 6.

As Sonam Wangchuk's ‘Delhi Chalo Padyatra’ approached the national capital's border with supporters from Leh, police officials moved in, leading to his detention.

“We faced some difficulties upon arriving in Delhi due to the detention, but everything happens for a reason, and we are glad that our message of environmental conservation reached more people. We have submitted a memorandum to the government, urging protection for Ladakh under constitutional provisions to safeguard the Himalayas,” said Sonam Wangchuk.

Beginning on September 1, the march was launched to push the Centre into resuming discussions with Ladakh’s leadership. At the heart of their demands is a four-point agenda, calling for statehood, inclusion under the Constitution’s Sixth Schedule, a dedicated public service commission with an accelerated recruitment process and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil.

“For Ladakh, Schedule 6 of the Indian Constitution offers protection to tribal and local people, granting them authority over the management and governance of the region. I have been assured by the home ministry that in the coming days, I will meet with India's highest leadership—the Prime Minister, President, or home minister. I have called for the restoration of democracy through statehood and the implementation of Schedule 6,” Wangchuk added.

Earlier, reacting to the Delhi Police action, Rahul Gandhi on X (formally Twitter) said, “Modi ji, like with the farmers, this ‘Chakravyuh’ will be broken, and so will your arrogance. You will have to listen to Ladakh’s voice.”

Questioning the detention of elderly citizens, Rahul Gandhi added that the move was “unacceptable”.

“The detention of Sonam Wangchuk ji and hundreds of Ladakhis peacefully marching for environmental and constitutional rights is unacceptable. Why are elderly citizens being detained at Delhi’s border for standing up for Ladakh’s future?” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.