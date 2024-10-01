Protests in Ladakh over detention of activist Sonam Wangchuk by Delhi Police

Angered by the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, hundreds of people in Leh took to the streets on Tuesday, their voices rising in unison as they chanted “Delhi Police, shame shame” in protest against the action. Security personnel stand guard outside Bawana police station, where climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is being held after he was detained by Delhi Police during his 'Dilli Chalo Padyatra', in New Delhi.(PTI)

Wangchuk, along with 125 fellow protesters from Ladakh, was held by Delhi Police at the Singhu border on Monday. The action came under the shadow of prohibitory orders cast over the capital, stretching until October 6.

As Wangchuk's ‘Delhi Chalo Padyatra’ approached the national capital's border with supporters from Leh, police officials moved in, leading to his detention.

The march, which aimed to conclude at Rajghat on October 2, was planned to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Beginning on September 1, the march was launched to push the Centre into resuming discussions with Ladakh’s leadership. At the heart of their demands is a four-point agenda, calling for statehood, inclusion under the Constitution’s Sixth Schedule, a dedicated public service commission with an accelerated recruitment process and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil.

In Leh, miles away from the national capital, hundreds gathered—men, women, and students—upset and united in support of Sonam Wangchuk.

Their protests echoed through the streets, demanding his release and urging that he be allowed to continue his march toward the national capital.

Reacting to the Delhi Police action, Rahul Gandhi on X (formally Twitter) said, “Modi ji, like with the farmers, this ‘Chakravyuh’ will be broken, and so will your arrogance. You will have to listen to Ladakh’s voice.”

Questioning the detention of elderly citizens, Rahul Gandhi added that the move was “unacceptable”.

“The detention of Sonam Wangchuk ji and hundreds of Ladakhis peacefully marching for environmental and constitutional rights is unacceptable. Why are elderly citizens being detained at Delhi’s border for standing up for Ladakh’s future?” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

An engineer and education reformer from Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk is known for his innovative strategies in education and sustainable development.

On March 6, he held a protest at a challenging altitude of 3,500 meters in freezing temperatures, calling for increased autonomy for Ladakh.