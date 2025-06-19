Ladli Behna scheme aid increased by 250 per month, says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday announced an increase in monthly financial assistance under the Ladli Behna Scheme by ₹250. Starting this Diwali in October, the amount will be increased from ₹1,250 to ₹1,500 per month for eligible women. From October, the monthly assistance will be increased to ₹ 1,500, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav said. (PTI)

Addressing a programme organised in Talun village of Barwani on World Sickle Cell Day, online from the Indore collectorate, CM Yadav said, “Just like last year, we will provide ₹250 extra in the month of August on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. From October, the monthly assistance will be increased to ₹1,500.”

Currently, the scheme benefits about 12.7 million women in the age group of 21 years to 60 years.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government started the scheme in March 2023, and in the manifesto of the Assembly Election 2023, the BJP had announced to increase the amount to ₹3,000 per month. After the election, the opposition raised the matter on many occasions.

“We remain committed to our goal of providing ₹3,000 per month to our ladli sisters. The scheme began with ₹1000 per month, which was later increased to ₹1,250. By 2028, we aim to raise it to ₹3,000,” the CM said.

CM Yadav participated in the event from Indore as his helicopter did not take off due to inclement weather. Governor Mangubhai Patel and deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla travelled by road to attend the programme.