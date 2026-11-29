A 55-year-old widow with a disability was allegedly strangled to death over a land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district on Sunday, police said.

The deaths came six months after Plant City saw another murder-suicide in May. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash/Representational Image) more less

The body of Gudia Devi was found on a cot inside her room in Gopepur village under the Gopiganj police station area along National Highway 19. Her nephew, Shreyansh, had allegedly found her dead while bringing lunch in the afternoon.

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Gopiganj Station House Officer Manoj Kumar Singh said the woman's husband died five years ago and she, being unable to walk, depended on relatives living in another house for food and medicines.

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The officer said preliminary examination revealed strangulation marks on her neck, apparently caused by a broad belt or some other object.

A forensic team and a sniffer dog were pressed into service to examine the crime scene, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the family, the woman had sold an 8-by-8-foot portion of a larger plot adjoining her room, but a dispute had arisen over alleged encroachment on the entire land. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the family, the woman had sold an 8-by-8-foot portion of a larger plot adjoining her room, but a dispute had arisen over alleged encroachment on the entire land. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the body had been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation was underway.