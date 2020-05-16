e-paper
Home / India News / Lashkar hideout busted, overground worker arrested in Kashmir's Badgam

Lashkar hideout busted, overground worker arrested in Kashmir’s Badgam

Zahoor Wani, a close associate of LeT’s Yusuf Qantroo, was providing logistics, hideout and transportation to the LeT team of Qantroo, who mainly operates in Badgam and Baramulla area, sources said.

May 16, 2020 08:59 IST
Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Zahoor Wani was arrested and arms and ammunition also recovered from his possession in Arizal village under Khansahib tehsil.
Zahoor Wani was arrested and arms and ammunition also recovered from his possession in Arizal village under Khansahib tehsil.(Sourced )
         

A hideout of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was busted and an overground worker arrested in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district, sources in the state police said on Saturday.

According to sources, Zahoor Wani, a close associate of LeT’s Yusuf Qantroo, was arrested and arms and ammunition also recovered from his possession in Arizal village under Khansahib tehsil.

The hideout was just 200 to 300 metres away from his house on his land, they said.

They added that Wani was providing logistics, hideout and transportation to the LeT team of Qantroo, who mainly operates in Badgam and Baramulla area.

More arrests and recoveries also expected.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 'prediction'; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi's Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
'My child has been crying, please let me go home': Migrant worker breaks down
