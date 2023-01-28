Last-mile connectivity pilot project, cleaner roads: Kejriwal reveals details

Deep-scrubbing and mechanical sweeping will be used to clean up roads and footpaths in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday as he asserted that his plan to beautify the roads in the city is finally taking shape. "We are set to hire 100 mechanised road sweepers. Roads under PWD (Public Welfare Department) - stretching across 1,400 km - will be repaired. Footpaths will be cleaned thrice in a week," Kejriwal said during a briefing, adding that 250 machines will help in cleaning smaller, non-PWD roads.

The contract is meant for 10 years, the Chief Minister highlighted, saying that about 10,000 kilolitre of water would be needed, which is expected to be sourced from Delhi Jal Board's Sewage Treatment Plant. On a large scale, tree plantation would be done by the government. "All these plans would function only when there is strict monitoring, which will done with vigilance cameras. The entire system would be on dashboard to ensure proper tracking," he further said.

In the first year, expense worth ₹4,500 crore is likely, and recurring expenses would be likely in subsequent years. To improve last mile connectivity, the government is set to introduce a pilot project in west Delhi's Dwarka - around 1,500 e-scooters will be available across 250 locations. "People can use integrated tickets. You can use the same ticket to travel in buses, e-scooters and metro. You can pick up any of these self-driven e-scooters from these 250 locations. The speed is 60 km per hour," the Chief Minster elaborated on the project. He said once the tenders are issued 500 e-scooters will be available at 100 locations. Following the success of the project, it will be introduced in the rest of the city, he said.

