LCA Mk-1A, LCA Mk-2, MRFA: Key projects new IAF chief is expected to push

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, 59, will take charge as Chief of Air Staff on October 31 following the retirement of Air Chief Marshal AP Singh. His appointment comes at a critical juncture as the Indian Air Force grapples with a shortage of fighter jets. Some modernisation programmes face delays and need to move faster. These are the five major programmes Dixit is expected to prioritise:

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has been appointed as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff. (ANI photo)

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LCA Mk-1A: The light combat aircraft (LCA Mk-1A) is finally nearing induction into the IAF after missing several deadlines. It will be the first aircraft to enter service under Dixit’s watch by year-end. The LCA Mk-1A will replace the IAF’s workhorse MiG-21s, which retired last year after more than six decades of service. The IAF has placed two orders with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for 180 Mk-1A fighter jets worth a combined ₹1.1 lakh crore. The first contract for 83 aircraft was signed in February 2021, followed by a second one for 97 fighters in September 2025. The first Mk-1A aircraft, ordered in 2021, was due for delivery in March 2024. That deadline was missed due to a combination of factors, including US firm GE Aerospace’s inability to supply the F404-IN20 engines on time and delays in securing key certifications. The supply of engines has stabilised, easing a key constraint on the programme. However, HAL is working through final technical corrections related to radar and weapons integration. HAL plans to deliver around 10 fighter jets to the IAF in FY 2026-27. It can build 24 LCA Mk-1As every year at its production lines in Bengaluru and Nashik.

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{{^usCountry}} LCA Mk-2: The more advanced LCA Mk-2 programme is gathering momentum. HAL has built the structure and coupling has been completed --- the front, centre and rear fuselage sections have been joined, and the airframe is ready. HAL is targeting the first ground run by March 2027, with the maiden flight expected later that year. The IAF will now be moving a case for the LCA Mk-2 procurement. It will be powered by the more powerful F414-INS6 engine. HAL is negotiating a deal with GE Aerospace for the joint production of these engines in the country. The LCA Mk-2 will come with enhanced survivability, better situational awareness for pilots, advanced weapons, high payload capacity, improved range, network centric capabilities, integrated avionics, and an ability to quickly switch from one role to another. The aircraft is being developed at a cost of around ₹10,000 crore. It will replace the Mirage 2000s, MiG-29s and Jaguars. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} LCA Mk-2: The more advanced LCA Mk-2 programme is gathering momentum. HAL has built the structure and coupling has been completed --- the front, centre and rear fuselage sections have been joined, and the airframe is ready. HAL is targeting the first ground run by March 2027, with the maiden flight expected later that year. The IAF will now be moving a case for the LCA Mk-2 procurement. It will be powered by the more powerful F414-INS6 engine. HAL is negotiating a deal with GE Aerospace for the joint production of these engines in the country. The LCA Mk-2 will come with enhanced survivability, better situational awareness for pilots, advanced weapons, high payload capacity, improved range, network centric capabilities, integrated avionics, and an ability to quickly switch from one role to another. The aircraft is being developed at a cost of around ₹10,000 crore. It will replace the Mirage 2000s, MiG-29s and Jaguars. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What are the key features of the LCA Mk-1A light combat aircraft? The LCA Mk-1A features improved avionics, enhanced weapons integration, and is designed to replace the MiG-21s, with production slated to meet critical operational needs of the IAF. Why is the LCA Mk-2 program important for the Indian Air Force? The LCA Mk-2 program is essential as it aims to enhance the IAF's capabilities with advanced features like better situational awareness, higher payload capacity, and integrated avionics, replacing older aircraft like Mirage 2000s and MiG-29s. How will the MRFA impact the IAF's fighter jet capabilities? The MRFA procurement, which involves acquiring 114 Rafale jets, is intended to strengthen the IAF's fleet, ensuring it maintains adequate combat squadrons in the face of operational challenges.

MRFA: The IAF could finalise the multi-role fighter aircraft (MRFA) contract by the end of the financial year. It refers to the proposed purchase of 114 Rafale fighter jets from France at a cost of roughly ₹3.25 lakh crore. Under the MRFA model being considered, the Rafales will be made in India by French plane maker Dassault Aviation and a local partner. France is expected to supply 18 Rafale jets in fly-away condition while the remaining aircraft will be made in India. Twelve Rafales are expected to be built annually in India under the government-to-government deal. Discussions have been held with France regarding the localisation of the Rafales to be manufactured in India, the integration of local weapons and other India-specific requirements. On October 3, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said the air force is counting on the timely induction of the MRFA, LCA Mk-1A, and additional Sukhoi-30MKIs to shore up its fighter fleet and keep the number of its combat squadrons from falling below 30 compared to a sanctioned 42.5. The IAF already operates 36 Rafale fighter jets bought from France at a cost of ₹59,000 crore. Some of the air force’s Rafales were among the fighter jets used during Operation Sindoor in early May 2025.

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AMCA: India is also working to develop a fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, or the AMCA (advanced medium combat aircraft). Speeding up the AMCA programme is critical because China has already deployed the J-20 fifth-generation fighters, and it is rolling out the J-35 stealth fighters. In May, the defence ministry issued a tender to three shortlisted bidders for the development and production of five AMCA prototypes at an estimated cost of ₹15,000 crore. These are Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T) with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), and a Bharat Forge-led consortium. The first prototype is expected to make its maiden flight in 2029, and AMCA’s development is likely to be completed by 2034 before it enters production a year later. The 25-tonne AMCA will be a swing-role fighter featuring increased combat survivability, advanced avionics, internally stored smart weapons, top-end mission computers, 360-degree situational awareness, and super-cruise capability, allowing it to fly at supersonic speeds for extended periods without using fuel-guzzling afterburners. Singh, who retires on October 31, said if there are delays in the AMCA programme, the IAF may have to look at other options. Russians have been pushing the Su-57 but no decision has been taken yet, he said. Last year, President Donald Trump announced that the US is paving the way for India to get the F-35 stealth fighters; however, the IAF has not received a formal proposal.

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MTA: In August, the Indian defence ministry issued a tender worth around ₹1 lakh crore to buy up to 60 MTA (medium transport aircraft) to boost the IAF’s airlift capabilities. The tender was issued to five Indian companies: TASL, Mahindra Group, Adani Defence & Aerospace, HAL, and Reliance Defence. The IAF is looking for a new transport aircraft with an 18 to 30-tonne cargo carrying capacity to meet its airlift needs. TASL has tied up with US firm Lockheed Martin which offered its C-130J Super Hercules aircraft for the MTA contest, and the Mahindra Group has teamed up with Embraer, which pitched its C-390 Millennium aircraft to India. The three other Indian firms have not yet announced partnerships to advance the project. The MTA contest aligns with the government’s Make in India initiative to boost self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector; the winner will set up a production line for the planes in India.