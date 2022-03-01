Home / India News / ‘Leave Kyiv urgently today,’ India tells citizens stuck amid Ukraine war
india news

‘Leave Kyiv urgently today,’ India tells citizens stuck amid Ukraine war

Ukraine war: Thousands of Indians are still stuck in the war-hit country. 
Charred military vehicles are seen on a road, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, near the town of Bucha in the Kyiv region, Ukraine REUTERS/Maksim Levin(REUTERS)
Charred military vehicles are seen on a road, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, near the town of Bucha in the Kyiv region, Ukraine REUTERS/Maksim Levin(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 12:17 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, Swati Bhasin

India has told its citizens - stuck amid the Ukraine war - to ‘leave Kyiv urgently today'. “Advisory to Indians in Kyiv- All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available. (sic),” a statement tweeted by the Indian Embassy in Ukraine read. Satellite pictures have captured Russian tanks on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital. The city has been on edge since Friday. Over the weekend, it saw fighting on streets and attacks on residential buildings.

India is trying to speed up the evacuation process with thousands still stuck in the war-hit country. About 8,000 people have so far been brought back to the country as Russia began hit "full-scale" invasion of Ukraine last week.

"Russian forces have increased their use of artillery north of Kyiv & in the vicinities of Kharkiv & Chernihiv. The use of heavy artillery in densely populated urban areas greatly increases the risk of civilian casualties," the UK's ministry of defence said in a tweet, adding that "the Russian advance on Kyiv has made little progress so far."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
india russia ukraine crisis ukraine + 1 more
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out