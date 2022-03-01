‘Leave Kyiv urgently today,’ India tells citizens stuck amid Ukraine war

India has told its citizens - stuck amid the Ukraine war - to ‘leave Kyiv urgently today'. “Advisory to Indians in Kyiv- All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available. (sic),” a statement tweeted by the Indian Embassy in Ukraine read. Satellite pictures have captured Russian tanks on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital. The city has been on edge since Friday. Over the weekend, it saw fighting on streets and attacks on residential buildings.

India is trying to speed up the evacuation process with thousands still stuck in the war-hit country. About 8,000 people have so far been brought back to the country as Russia began hit "full-scale" invasion of Ukraine last week.

"Russian forces have increased their use of artillery north of Kyiv & in the vicinities of Kharkiv & Chernihiv. The use of heavy artillery in densely populated urban areas greatly increases the risk of civilian casualties," the UK's ministry of defence said in a tweet, adding that "the Russian advance on Kyiv has made little progress so far."

