PM Modi calls on Indian Air Force C-17s to boost evacuation efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the Indian Air Force to join the evacuation efforts under Operation Ganga, official sources told Hindustan Times. Leveraging the capabilities of the IAF will ensure that more people can be evacuated in the shortest possible time.

It will also help deliver humanitarian aid more efficiently. Indian Air Force is likely to deploy several C-17 aircrafts as part of Operation Ganga from today.

It is understood that the decision was taken during the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last evening. During the meeting, the PM said that the government is working round the clock to ensure safety of Indians in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has issued a fresh advisory to the Indian nationals, asking them to leave Kyiv urgently, preferably by available trains or any other means.





Advisory to Indians in Kyiv



All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available. — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 1, 2022

India has been carrying out the evacuation process under Operation Ganga on a war-footing. The government has sent four union ministers to coordinate and expedite the evacuation process from the borders surrounding Ukraine. Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and General VK Singh are at the borders monitoring the entire operation.



As of now, India is leading in evacuation mission in war-hit Ukraine. The other countries like China, US and UK have either called off their evacuation mission or expressed inability to secure their nationals. But Operation Ganga is in full swing.



Besides this, the government is also sending humanitarian aid and medicine supplies to Kyiv on Ukraine's request.

