LIVE: Ukraine calls for no-fly zone to stop Russian bombardment
- Russia Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: Russia launched a full blown invasion on Ukraine on Thurday. However, with the fighting entering sixth day now, it has failed to make significant gains.
Russia Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered day 6 on Tuesday as fighting intensified across the nation. On Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the West to consider a no-fly zone for Russian aircraft over after Moscow bombarded the country's second-largest city Kharkiv.
Later Ukrainian officials said that the Kharkiv attack has killed several civilians including children.
According to experts, the Russian invasion which is the biggest assault on a European state since World War-II, has failed to achieve the decisive early gains that Putin had hoped for.
Meanwhile, on Monday, US President Joe Biden was asked whether Americans should worry about nuclear war after his Russian President Vladimir Putin put its nuclear forces on high alert. Biden responded saying "No."
Mar 01, 2022 05:58 AM IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the West to consider a no-fly zone for Russian aircraft over Ukraine on Monday after Moscow bombarded the country's second largest city, drawing new sanctions by the United States and its allies.
russia ukraine invasion live updates march 1 2022
Ukrainian Prez Zelensky seeks ban on Russia at all global airports and ports
Russian delegation ready for talks with Ukraine in Belarus: Report
European Union slaps 26 additional Russians with sanctions
- The bloc had already imposed an asset freeze on President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
12 Russian UN diplomats ordered expelled from US: Russia envoy
- Vassily Nebenzia told reporters at a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York that he had just learned of the expulsion.
Russia expected to try to encircle Kyiv in coming days: US official
US slaps sanctions on Russia’s central bank over Ukraine invasion
Russia faces test of support at special UNGA session
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv-Moscow talks, Zelensky's bid to join EU. 10 key points
Russia bans airlines from 36 nations from its airspace as sanctions hit hard
- Rosaviatsia - Russia's federal air transport agency said that flights from these countries will be allowed to use its airspace if they obtain a special clearance from the country's aviation authority or the foreign ministry.
Zelensky signs application for Ukraine's membership to EU
- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted photos of himself signing the EU application, a largely symbolic move that could take years to become reality and is unlikely to sit well with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russia and Ukraine end peace talks in Belarus, next round after consultations
- Russia-Ukraine conflict: Representatives of the two warring nations will return to their respective capitals for further consultations before second round of talks.
Russia-Ukraine war: West's unity tightens overnight against Putin
Ukraine-Russia conflict: United Nations calls for immediate ceasefire
- Russia-Ukraine crisis: Addressing the 11th Emergency Special Session on the ongoing conflict, UN secretary general António Guterres said there was a need for exercising maximum restraint and initiating dialogue.
Ukraine conflict: In fresh sanctions, US targets Russia's central bank
- Russia-Ukraine conflict: The US Department of State barred Americans from engaging in any business with the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, National Wealth Fund of the Russian Federation or the Finance Ministry of Russian Federation.