Home / World News / LIVE: Ukraine calls for no-fly zone to stop Russian bombardment
Live

LIVE: Ukraine calls for no-fly zone to stop Russian bombardment

  • Russia Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: Russia launched a full blown invasion on Ukraine on Thurday. However, with the fighting entering sixth day now, it has failed to make significant gains. 
Ukrainians and supporters hold an anti-war protest outside the Russian Embassy, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainians and supporters hold an anti-war protest outside the Russian Embassy, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Updated on Mar 01, 2022 05:58 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Russia Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered day 6 on Tuesday as fighting intensified across the nation. On Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the West to consider a no-fly zone for Russian aircraft over after Moscow bombarded the country's second-largest city Kharkiv.

Later Ukrainian officials said that the Kharkiv attack has killed several civilians including children.

According to experts, the Russian invasion which is the biggest assault on a European state since World War-II, has failed to achieve the decisive early gains that Putin had hoped for.

Meanwhile, on Monday, US President Joe Biden was asked whether Americans should worry about nuclear war after his Russian President Vladimir Putin put its nuclear forces on high alert. Biden responded saying "No."

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 01, 2022 05:58 AM IST

    Ukraine calls for no-fly zone to stop Russian bombardment

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the West to consider a no-fly zone for Russian aircraft over Ukraine on Monday after Moscow bombarded the country's second largest city, drawing new sanctions by the United States and its allies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
world news

russia ukraine invasion live updates march 1 2022

  • Russia Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: Russia launched a full blown invasion on Ukraine on Thurday. However, with the fighting entering sixth day now, it has failed to make significant gains. 
Ukrainians and supporters hold an anti-war protest outside the Russian Embassy, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Ukrainians and supporters hold an anti-war protest outside the Russian Embassy, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 05:58 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
world news

Ukrainian Prez Zelensky seeks ban on Russia at all global airports and ports

"We must close entry for this state in all ports, all canals and all the world's airports," he said on Facebook, as he urged the international community to "consider a total closure of the skies to Russian missiles, planes and helicopters".
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.(AFP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.(AFP)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 05:50 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Russian delegation ready for talks with Ukraine in Belarus: Report

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Russian delegation included officials from the foreign and defence ministries and President Vladimir Putin's office.
A man holds a placard as people gather at Tokyo's Shibuya area to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine.(AFP)
A man holds a placard as people gather at Tokyo's Shibuya area to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine.(AFP)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 05:45 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

European Union slaps 26 additional Russians with sanctions

  • The bloc had already imposed an asset freeze on President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
A demonstrator holds up a sign during a "Stand with Ukraine" rally against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in front of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 28, 2022.&nbsp;(REUTERS)
A demonstrator holds up a sign during a "Stand with Ukraine" rally against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in front of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 28, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated on Mar 01, 2022 04:32 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Brussels
Close Story
world news

12 Russian UN diplomats ordered expelled from US: Russia envoy

  • Vassily Nebenzia told reporters at a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York that he had just learned of the expulsion.
Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations (UN) Vassily Nebenzia.(AFP)
Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations (UN) Vassily Nebenzia.(AFP)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 02:20 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Russia expected to try to encircle Kyiv in coming days: US official

Air raid sirens wailed across the largely empty streets of Kyiv on Monday warning of another possible missile attack by Russia as the city girds for worse battles to come as Russian forces approach.
Displaced Ukrainians seeking to leave the capital city wait to board a train at Kyiv central train station in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022.(Bloomberg)
Displaced Ukrainians seeking to leave the capital city wait to board a train at Kyiv central train station in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022.(Bloomberg)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 12:41 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | , Washington
Close Story
world news

US slaps sanctions on Russia’s central bank over Ukraine invasion

The measures are likely to push Russian inflation higher, cripple its purchasing power and drive down investments
A Russian national flag above the headquarters of Bank Rossii, Russia's central bank, in Moscow, Russia, on Monday. (Bloomberg)
A Russian national flag above the headquarters of Bank Rossii, Russia's central bank, in Moscow, Russia, on Monday. (Bloomberg)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 12:06 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPrashant Jha
Close Story
world news

Russia faces test of support at special UNGA session

India on Sunday had abstained on a UN Security Council resolution to convene this rare emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks on the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the General Assembly emergency special session in New York, on Monday. (AFP)
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks on the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the General Assembly emergency special session in New York, on Monday. (AFP)
Updated on Mar 01, 2022 04:30 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPrashant Jha, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv-Moscow talks, Zelensky's bid to join EU. 10 key points

Russia-Ukraine war: The fifth day witnessed ferocious fighting in Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Chernihiv, even as the United Nations reiterated call for immediate ceasefire at the 11th special emergency session
This photograph shows a view of a school destroyed as a result of fight not far from the center of Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, located some 50 km from Ukrainian-Russian border on Monday(AFP)
This photograph shows a view of a school destroyed as a result of fight not far from the center of Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, located some 50 km from Ukrainian-Russian border on Monday(AFP)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 11:10 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash
Close Story
world news

Russia bans airlines from 36 nations from its airspace as sanctions hit hard

  • Rosaviatsia - Russia's federal air transport agency said that flights from these countries will be allowed to use its airspace if they obtain a special clearance from the country's aviation authority or the foreign ministry.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has banned the country's residents from transferring money overseas amid conflict with Ukraine.(AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin has banned the country's residents from transferring money overseas amid conflict with Ukraine.(AP)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 11:06 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

Zelensky signs application for Ukraine's membership to EU

  • Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted photos of himself signing the EU application, a largely symbolic move that could take years to become reality and is unlikely to sit well with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (C), Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (R) and Ukraine's Parliament (Verkhovna Rada) chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk attend a signing of the application for membership in the European Union. (Photo by UKRAINE PRESIDENCY / AFP)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (C), Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (R) and Ukraine's Parliament (Verkhovna Rada) chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk attend a signing of the application for membership in the European Union. (Photo by UKRAINE PRESIDENCY / AFP)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 11:05 PM IST
Copy Link
AP |
Close Story
world news

Russia and Ukraine end peace talks in Belarus, next round after consultations  

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict: Representatives of the two warring nations will return to their respective capitals for further consultations before second round of talks.
A destroyed armoured vehicle is seen in front of a school which, according to local residents, was on fire after shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
A destroyed armoured vehicle is seen in front of a school which, according to local residents, was on fire after shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Updated on Feb 28, 2022 10:47 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
world news

Russia-Ukraine war: West's unity tightens overnight against Putin 

For years, Vladimir Putin could sit back and relish in unseemly scenes of Western disunity — ranging from the Britain's Brexit in 2016, Hungary's long-standing antipathy towards its EU headquarters and, the rift created by former President Donald Trump that has far from fully healed under Joe Biden
Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to face sanctions from the West over his invasion of Ukraine(Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to face sanctions from the West over his invasion of Ukraine(Reuters)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 09:54 PM IST
Copy Link
AP |
Close Story
world news

Ukraine-Russia conflict: United Nations calls for immediate ceasefire

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: Addressing the 11th Emergency Special Session on the ongoing conflict, UN secretary general António Guterres said there was a need for exercising maximum restraint and initiating dialogue.
Special UN General Assembly session begins with a minute of silence.
Special UN General Assembly session begins with a minute of silence.
Updated on Feb 28, 2022 09:43 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
world news

Ukraine conflict: In fresh sanctions, US targets Russia's central bank

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict: The US Department of State barred Americans from engaging in any business with the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, National Wealth Fund of the Russian Federation or the Finance Ministry of Russian Federation.
The fresh measures are likely to drive Russian inflation higher, cripple its purchasing power and drive down investments, US officials said.(Bloomberg)
The fresh measures are likely to drive Russian inflation higher, cripple its purchasing power and drive down investments, US officials said.(Bloomberg)
Updated on Feb 28, 2022 08:24 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out