Video: Russian missile strikes at heart of Ukraine's 2nd largest city - minister

A video that captures Russian strikes in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, has been tweeted by a minister, condeming the Moscow's onslaught that continues for the sixth straight day despite ceasefire talks and global pressure. "Russian missile hits Freedom Square, right in the centre of Kharkiv. More and more innocent civilians become victims of Russian barbaric actions. #StopWarInUkraine. (sic)," Ukrainian minister Emine Dzheppar tweeted.

Sharing the same video, Ukraine's foreign ministry wrote on Twitter: "Russia is waging war in violation of international humanitarian law. Kills civilians, destroys civilian infrastructure. Russiaʼs main target is large cities that now fired at by its missiles (sic)." Kyiv has also approached the International Court of Justice for action against Moscow.

Russian missile hits Freedom Square, right in the centre of Kharkiv. More and more innocent civilians become victims of Russian barbaric actions. #StopWarInUkraine pic.twitter.com/ZE9byOVmUr — Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) March 1, 2022

Kharkiv region head Oleg Synegubov was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters that the Kremlin launched GRAD and cruise missiles on Kharkiv and was guilty of war crimes. Residential areas and city administration buildings were targeted. “This is a war to destroy the Ukrainian people," Kharkiv's mayor said.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday that some of Russia’s alleged actions in Ukraine, if true, “would potentially be a war crime.”

On the intensified shelling coinciding with ceasefire talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a late-night video address: "The talks were taking place against the backdrop of bombing and shelling of our territory, our cities. Synchronising of the shelling with the negotiating process was obvious. I believe Russia is trying to put pressure (on Ukraine) with this simple method."

(With inputs from Reuters)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON