PM Modi to chair another high-level meeting on Ukraine conflict: Report

Russia-Ukraine war: Prime Minister Modi during his meeting with external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said the evacuation of Indians from war-hit Kyiv is the top priority for the government
PM Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on Ukraine(HT file)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 07:46 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on Ukraine, people familiar with the developments told Hindustan Times.  This is the second meeting chaired by the prime minister over the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. 

On Sunday, PM Modi held a two-hour long meeting with external affairs minister S Jaishankar, foreign secretary Harsh V Shringla and other top officials. 

During the meeting, the prime minister made it clear that the evacuation of Indians from the war-hit country is a top priority. 

Meanwhile, the government has announced that India will be sending humanitarian aid and medicines to Kyiv on the Ukrainian government's request. The modalities of humanitarian aid are being worked out. 

Besides sending humanitarian relief, the government is sending four union 
ministers to Ukraine tonight to expedite the evacuation process under Mission Ganga. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri will monitor evacuation from Hungary, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be in-charge of evacuation operations from Romania and Moldova, law minister Kiren Rijiju will expedite trans-border movement from Slovenia and roads and transport minister General VK Singh will be supervising the operation from the Polish border.

In recent developments, the Ministry of External Affairs has informed that a total of 1,396 Indians have been brought back to the country from Ukraine. 

“The situation is fluid…some of them quite concerning. Nevertheless, we have been able to accelerate our evacuation process,” MEA spoksperson Arindam Bagchi said. 
 

Topics
russia ukraine crisis narendra modi
Monday, February 28, 2022
