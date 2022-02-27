PM Modi holds meet on Ukraine-Russia conflict; Jaishankar, Shringla in attendance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with external affairs minister S Jaishankar, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other senior officials on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine following the invasion of Russia.

The PM held the meeting soon after returning to the national capital from Uttar Pradesh where he was campaigning for the ongoing Assembly election being held in seven phases.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting on the Ukraine issue. pic.twitter.com/eJELxgnqmO — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022

The Indian government is operating special flights to evacuate its citizens from the strife-torn nation through alternative routes after Ukraine closed its airspace for passenger movement. He is monitoring the situation himself, according senior ministers in the cabinet.

The government is working tirelessly to bring back thousands of Indians stuck in Ukraine, Modi said earlier in the day.

A day ago, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a phone call with Modi sought India’s political support in the United Nations to condemn Russia’s moves in his country. India has abstained on a US-sponsored resolution in the UNSC that “deplored in the strongest terms” Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine. New Delhi stuck to its call for dialogue saying it was the only answer to resolving differences.