India to send humanitarian relief, medicines to Kyiv on Ukraine's request

India is sending humanitarian aid and medical supplies to Kyiv on Ukraine's request. The quantity of humanitarian relief and medical supplies is being worked out. The teams from Indian embassies in Europe are being sent to the countries bordering Ukraine.



They will be assisting the evacuation efforts taken by four union ministers who will leave for Kyiv tonight. Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and General VK Singh will be expediting the evacuation efforts from Hungary, Romania, Moldova, Slovenia and Poland.

It is understood that the decision to provide humanitarian relief to Ukraine was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last evening. It was after the meeting that the Centre decided to send the four ministers to Ukraine for the evacuation efforts.



Meanwhile, India has now identified Moldova as the new land route to transfer Indian nationals.

India has been aggressively carrying out its evacuation mission to bring back Indians stranded from war-hit Ukraine. Under Operation Ganga, seven flights have brought back Indian nationals from the eastern European country.

With the Ukrainian airspace shut due to Russian invasion, the Indian government has been ferrying Indian citizens to the Romanian border. From there, the evacuated Indians are then taken to the capital Bucharest which is a nine hours drive from the border.



The evacuated Indians then board an Air India flight which then takes off to India.



