Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Explosions heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Kharkiv cities ahead of talks with Russia, reports Reuters
Ukraine is continuing to fight against the Russian invasion as the military operation announced by President Vladimir Putin entered day five. Ukraine on Monday claimed that 3,500 Russian troops have been killed since Moscow's onslaught began last week, adding that over 200 soldiers were taken as prisoners of war.
In a significant breakthrough amid war, both the countries have agreed to hold talks on the border of Belarus "without preconditions", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Feb 28, 2022 08:56 AM IST
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Russia, imposes travel ban on Putin
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday announced fresh sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of the Russian Security Council, reports news agency ANI.
-
Feb 28, 2022 08:50 AM IST
Explosions heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Kharkiv cities ahead of talks with Russia
Blasts were heard in Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and in the major city of Kharkiv on Monday morning, reports Reuters.
-
Feb 28, 2022 08:44 AM IST
UN to hold 2 meetings Monday on Russia's invasion of Ukraine
The United nation's two major bodies -- the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council -- will hold separate meetings Monday on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reports AP.
-
Feb 28, 2022 08:41 AM IST
Chief minister Bhupendra Patel welcomes back nearly 100 students to Gujarat from Ukraine
-
Feb 28, 2022 07:56 AM IST
Students express gratitude to Indian authorities after returning from Ukraine
-
Feb 28, 2022 07:45 AM IST
Fifth Operation Ganga flight with 249 Indian evacuees from Ukraine reaches Delhi from Bucharest
Russian delegation ready for talks with Ukraine in Belarus: Report
MIT severs ties with Russian school after Ukraine invasion
'Glory to Ukraine': hundreds of thousands march against Russian invasion
Major floods hit Australia's east coast, claiming 7 lives
Bolsonaro won't condemn Putin, says Brazil will remain neutral over invasion
Russia-Ukraine conflict: UNSC calls for special general assembly session
'Unacceptable escalation': US hits out over Vladimir Putin’s nuke alert
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Blasts heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Kharkiv - Ukraine govt
World's 'biggest' plane, 'a symbol of hope', destroyed by Russia, says Ukraine
- It was 84 meters long (276 feet) and it could transport up to 250 tonnes (551,000 pounds) of cargo at a speed of up to 850 kilometres per hour (528 mph). The cargo plane was operated by Ukraine's Antonov Airlines.
'Next 24 hours critical': Ukraine on edge ahead of Russia talks - 10 updates
Ukraine, Russia battle for control
- On the fourth day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the capital was still in Ukrainian government hands, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rallying his people despite Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure.
Fresh reports point to Wuhan market as origin of Covid-19 outbreak
- While two reports trace the origin of the outbreak to the huge market in central China, the third report indicates that the coronavirus spilled from animals into humans at least “twice in November or December 2019”.
US urges its citizens to consider leaving Russia immediately
- "US citizens should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available," said a security alert dated Feb. 27 on the web site of US embassy in Moscow.
Kyiv's mayor: 'We are encircled' but full of fight
- “We can't do that, because all ways are blocked,” he finally said. “Right now we are encircled."
Russia war on Ukraine risks displacing 'over 7 million people': European Union
- A European Commission official later clarified that Lenarcic was giving "estimations in case the aggression continues", based on UN information.