LIVE: PM Modi unveils plaque to mark foundation stone laying ceremony of new Parliament building

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 13:34 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the new building of the Parliament today. The ceremony was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, foreign Envoys and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. This is followed by a ‘savarna dharma prarthana’ (inter faith prayer) at 1:30pm. The Prime Minister will deliver his address later at 2:15pm.

The new Parliament building will cost Rs 971 crore and is estimated to be completed by 2022. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said that the new building will be a prime example of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. The current Parliament building was constructed by the British and its foundation stone was laid on February 12, 1921.

The new building will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space. The Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for 888 members, while Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats, keeping in mind the future increase in the number of members for the two houses.

Inter faith prayer underway

PM Modi, foreign envoys and other ministers attend the ‘savarna dharma prarthana’ (inter faith prayer) at the foundation stone laying ceremony.

PM Modi unveils plaque to mark foundation stone laying ceremony of new Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a plaque to mark the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building.

Ministers and foreign envoys present at ceremony

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, foreign Envoys and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also present at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building.

PM Modi lays foundation stone of new Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for the new Parliament building in the Parliament House Complex. Tata Trusts’ Chairman Ratan Tata, Union Minister HS Puri, Dy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh & various religious leaders present at ceremony.



PM Modi to lay foundation to new Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone to the new Parliament building at 1pm, followed by an inter faith prayer at 1:30pm and his address at 2:15pm. The new building will cost Rs 971 crores and is estimated to be completed by 2022.