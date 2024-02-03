LK Advani's son hails Bharat Ratna for BJP veteran. Here's what he said

Lal Krishna Advani's son, Jayant Advani, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for honouring his father with the Bharat Ratna. He said that it is wonderful to see his father's efforts being recognised in this magnificent way at this stage of his life. LK Advani is pictured with his family, Jayant Advani is on the extreme left.(Live Hindustan)

On Saturday, PM Modi announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart will be conferred with Bharat Ratna award, the country's most coveted honour, which has been awarded to only 50 individuals until now.

On this, Jayant Advani said: "...My family and I are extremely delighted on this new development. I would like to thank PM Narendra Modi for conferring this award on my father.

He added, "My father's contribution to public life has been immense and it is wonderful to note that at this stage in his life, his efforts are being recognised in this magnificent way."

LK Advani tied the knot with Kamla Advani in February 1965. Jayant and Pratibha are their two children. Advani's wife passed away in 2016.

"One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister," PM Modi announced the decision on X.

The prime minister said the conferring of the Bharat Ratna on Advani is a very "emotional moment for me".

"Advani Ji's decades-long service in public life has been marked by an unwavering commitment to transparency and integrity, setting an exemplary standard in political ethics. He has made unparalleled efforts towards furthering national unity and cultural resurgence," he said.