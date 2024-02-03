 LK Advani's son hails Bharat Ratna to BJP veteran. Here's what he said | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / LK Advani's son hails Bharat Ratna for BJP veteran. Here's what he said

LK Advani's son hails Bharat Ratna for BJP veteran. Here's what he said

ByHT News Desk
Feb 03, 2024 03:44 PM IST

LK Advani's son said: “My family and I are extremely delighted on this new development (Bharat Ratna). I would like to thank PM Narendra Modi…”

Lal Krishna Advani's son, Jayant Advani, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for honouring his father with the Bharat Ratna. He said that it is wonderful to see his father's efforts being recognised in this magnificent way at this stage of his life.

LK Advani is pictured with his family, Jayant Advani is on the extreme left.(Live Hindustan)
LK Advani is pictured with his family, Jayant Advani is on the extreme left.(Live Hindustan)

On Saturday, PM Modi announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart will be conferred with Bharat Ratna award, the country's most coveted honour, which has been awarded to only 50 individuals until now.

Also read- Bharat Ratna to LK Advani: Politician who catapulted BJP to national reckoning

On this, Jayant Advani said: "...My family and I are extremely delighted on this new development. I would like to thank PM Narendra Modi for conferring this award on my father.

He added, "My father's contribution to public life has been immense and it is wonderful to note that at this stage in his life, his efforts are being recognised in this magnificent way."

LK Advani tied the knot with Kamla Advani in February 1965. Jayant and Pratibha are their two children. Advani's wife passed away in 2016.

Bharat Ratna to LK Advani

"One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister," PM Modi announced the decision on X.

The prime minister said the conferring of the Bharat Ratna on Advani is a very "emotional moment for me".

ALSO READ- Bharat Ratna to LK Advani: Here's the full list of awardees

"Advani Ji's decades-long service in public life has been marked by an unwavering commitment to transparency and integrity, setting an exemplary standard in political ethics. He has made unparalleled efforts towards furthering national unity and cultural resurgence," he said.

