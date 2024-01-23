Not only Karpoori Thakur, these 48 individuals have been awarded Bharat Ratna. Full list of awardees

Karpoori Thakur, a prominent Gandhian socialist leader and former Bihar chief minister will be awarded the ‘Bharat Ratna’ posthumously. He served as chief minister from December 1970 to June 1971 and from December 1977 to April 1979. Karpoori Thakur died on February 17, 1988 Former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur.(X)

The Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in the country, has been granted to 49 individuals so far, with 17 posthumously. Instituted in 1954, this award is open to anyone, regardless of race, occupation, position, or gender.

It is awarded in recognition of outstanding service or performance of the highest order in any field of human endeavour. The prime minister makes recommendations directly to the President, and no formal recommendations are required. The annual awards are limited to a maximum of three per year.

Upon receiving the award, the recipient is presented with a Sanad (certificate) signed by the President and a medallion. The Bharat Ratna does not come with any monetary grant, according to the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

List of Bharat Ratna awardees till date

Chakaravarti Rajagopalachari (statesman, writer, lawyer, and independence activist) - 1954 Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (philosopher, politician and former President of India) - 1954 Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman (physicist)- 1954 Bhagwan Das (Independence activist, philosopher, and educationist)- 1955 Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya (Civil engineer, statesman, and Diwan of Mysore) - 1955 Jawaharlal Nehru (Independence activist, author and former Prime Minister of India)- 1955 Govind Ballabh Pant (Independence activist) - 1957 Dhondo Keshav Karve (Social reformer and educator)- 1958 Bidhan Chandra Roy (physician, political leader, philanthropist, educationist, and social worker)- 1961 Purushottam Das Tandon (Independence activist) - 1961 Rajendra Prasad (Independence activist, lawyer, statesman, scholar and former President of India)- 1962

12. Zakir Husain (Independence activist)- 1963

13. Pandurang Vaman Kane (Indologist and Sanskrit scholar) -1963

14. Lal Bahadur Shastri (Posthumous) (Independence activist and former Prime Minister of India) - 1966

15. Indira Gandhi (politician and former Prime Minister of India) -1971

16. Varahagiri Venkata Giri (Independence activist and former Prseident of India) -1975

17. Kumaraswamy Kamraj (Posthumous) (politician and former Tamil Nadu chief minister) 1976

18. Mother Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu (Mother Teresa) (founder of the Missionaries of Charity) - 1980

19. Vinoba Bhave (Posthumous) (Independence activist, social reformer) -1983

20. Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan (Independence activist) -1987

21. Marudur Gopalan Ramachandran (Posthumous) (actor turned politician) -1988

22. Bhim Rao Ramji Ambedkar (Posthumous) (Social reformer) -1990

23. Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela (anti-apartheid activist) - 1990

24. Rajiv Gandhi (Posthumous) (politician and former Prime Minister of India) -1991

25. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (Posthumous) (Independence activist) - 1991

26. Morarji Ranchhodji Desai (Independence activist and Prime Minister of India) - 1991

27. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (Posthumous) (Independence activist) -1992

28. Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhai Tata (Industrialist) - 1992

29. Satyajit Ray (Filmmaker) - 1992

30. Gulzari Lal Nanda (Independence activist) - 1997

31. Aruna Asaf Ali (Posthumous) (Independence activist) - 1997

32. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam (Aerospace, defence scientist and former President of India) -1997

33. Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi (Carnatic classical vocalist) -1998

34. Chidambaram Subramaniam (Independence activist) - 1998

35. Jayaprakash Narayan (Posthumous) (Independence activist, social reformer) - 1999

36. Amartya Sen (economist) - 1999

37. Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi (Posthumous) (Independence activist) - 1999

38. Ravi Shankar (sitar player) - 1999

39. Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar (playback singer) - 2001

40. Ustad Bismillah Khan (Hindustani classical shehnai player) - 2001

41. Bhimsen Gururaj Joshi (Hindustani classical vocalist) - 2009

42. C. N. R. Rao (chemist and professor) - 2014

43. Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar (cricketer) - 2014

44. Atal Bihari Vajpayee (politician and former Prime Minister of India) 2015

45. Madan Mohan Malaviya (Posthumous) (Scholar and educational reformer) - 2015

46. Nanaji Deshmukh (Posthumous) (social activist) - 2019

47. Bhupendra Kumar Hazarika (Posthumous) (playback singer, lyricist, musician, poet, and film-maker) - 2019

48. Pranab Mukherjee (politician and former President of India) 2019

49. Karpoori Thakur (Posthumous) (politician and former Bihar chief minister) - 2024